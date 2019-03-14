UFC Fight Night 147: Till vs. Masvidal fight card and schedule

The event is headlined by welterweight division's top contenders as Englishman Darren Till, who is ranked third meets the eleventh ranked Jorge Masvidal. While, the co-main event will be contested between another Englishman Leon Edwards and Gunnar Nelson in a welterweight bout.

Till comes into the fight after a submission loss to Tyrone Woodley in the welterweight title bout, which he earned after an impressive unbeaten streak since his move to the UFC. The Gorilla was unbeaten in twelve before he debuted in the Octagon, where he has five wins, one draw and one loss.

Masvidal, meanwhile, is on two-fight losing streak and in his recent outing which was two years ago in November 2017, Gamebred suffered a decision loss to Stephen Thompson. Plus, the former AFC champion has dropped six of his fifteen fights in the promotion so far.

So, both fighters, who have suffered losses will look to get back in the win column when they meet this weekend.

As far as the co-main event goes, Edwards, who is on six-fight winning streak, has dropped two of his eight fights in the Octagon and will look continue with the momentum as he eyes a future title shot. The Brit last beat Donald Cerrone via decision in June 2018 and he also holds the record for the second fastest knock out by a welterweight.

Nelson, meanwhile, has lost three of his eleven fights in the promotion and in his most recent outing the Icelander submitted Alex Oliveira to bounce back from a knock out loss to Santiagao Ponzinibbio. Both men are known for their finishing ability and will look to surge in the division's rankings with a win.

The other featured bout on the card is a light heavyweight battle between sixth ranked Volkan Oezdemir and eighth ranked Dominick Reyes.

The former light heavyweight title challenger Oezdemir comes into the bout on a two-fight losing streak and in his most recent outing he lost via submission to Anthony Smith. Before that he lost the title match against Daniel Cormier via TKO. He is 5-2 in the UFC and 15-3 in his MMA career.

The Devastator Reyes, on the other hand is undefeated and has won four since his move to the UFC with three of them ending in stoppages. In his recent outing, Reyes defeated Ovince Saint Preux via decision, the second in his ten-fight wining streak.

Also on the main card is a bantamweight fight between Nathaniel Wood and Jose Alberto Quinonez, Danny Roberts versus Claudio Silva at welterweight and Jack Marshman versus John Phillips at middleweight.

In the preliminary card, we will see some British talent like Arnold Allen, Joseph Duffy, Tom Breese, Danny Henry, Molly McCann and Mike Grundy in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Fight Night 147:

When and where is UFC Fight Night 147 happening?

The event takes place on Saturday (March 16) at the O2 Arena in London, England.

What time is the event starting?

The preliminary card start at 5 PM local time (10.30 PM IST) on March 16. The main card starts at 8 PM local time on March 16 (1.30 AM IST on March 17).

How to watch UFC London in India?

Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD will show the main card live in India, while the live stream of the main card is available via Sony LIV. The preliminary card, meanwhile, can be live streamed using UFC Fight Pass.

Here is the scheduled fight card for UFC Fight Night 147:

Main Card

1. Welterweight bout: Darren Till vs. Jorge Masvidal

2. Welterweight bout: Leon Edwards vs. Gunnar Nelson

3. Light Heavyweight bout: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Dominick Reyes

4. Bantamweight bout: Nathaniel Wood vs. Jose Alberto Quinonez

5. Welterweight bout: Danny Roberts vs. Claudio Silva

6. Middleweight bout: Jack Marshman vs. John Phillips

Preliminary Card

1. Featherweight bout: Arnold Allen vs. Jordan Rinaldi

2. Lightweight bout: Marc Diakiese vs. Joseph Duffy

3. Light Heavyweight bout: Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Saparbek Safarov

4. Middleweight bout: Tom Breese vs. Ian Heinisch

5. Featherweight bout: Danny Henry vs. Dan Ige

6. Women's Flyweight bout: Molly McCann vs. Priscila Cachoeira

7. Featherweight bout: Mike Grundy vs. Nad Narimani