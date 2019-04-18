UFC Fight Night 149: Overeem vs. Oleinik fight card and schedule

The event which marks the promotion's first visit to Saint Petersburg and the second in Russia, after UFC Fight Night: Hunt vs. Oleinik in September 2018 is set to be headlined by a heavyweight bout between Alistair Overeem and Alexey Oleinik.

Former heavyweight title challenger Overeem comes into the weekend's bout after snapping two successive defeats with a first-round TKO win over Sergey Pavlovich at Fight Night Beijing in November 2018. The reem will look to impove his win record in the promotion as it currently stands at 9-6 with six of his wins coming via stoppages.

Over 1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ pro fights combined!



Two MMA legends meet at #UFCStPetersburg! pic.twitter.com/aDBttnJEfk — UFC (@ufc) April 17, 2019

The Russian Oleinik, on the other hand, is 6-2 in the UFC with his most recent win coming against veteran Mark Hunt at UFC Moscow in September 2018. He is also the only fighter in promotion's history to finish with an Ezekiel choke. He will look to add to his stoppage wins as all his victories have come via submissions.

With both fighters known for their finishing ability, this weekend has all the ingredients for another highlight reel finish or a submission win.

Meanwhile, a lightweight bout between Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan will take the co-main event slot in the twelve fight stacked card.

Russia's Makhachev comes into the bout on a four-fight winning streak with his most recent result being a submission win over Kajan Johnson at UFC Calgary in July 2018. While, his opponent Tsarukyan will make his UFC debut this weekend.

Also on the main card, Sergei Pavlovich takes on Marcelo Golm at heavyweight, Ivan Shtyrkov meets Devin Clark at light heavyweight, Roxanne Modafferi locks horns with Antonina Shevchenko in a women's flyweight bout and Krzysztof Jotko battles Alen Amedovski at middleweight.

The preliminary card, meanwhile, is filled wth a lot of top Russian, Asian and European talent like Sultan Aliev, Keita Nakamura, Alexander Yakovlev, Marcin Tybura, Shamil Abdurakhimov, Gadzhimurad Antigulov and Magomed Mustafaev.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Fight Night 149:

When and where is UFC Fight Night 149 happening?

The event takes place on Saturday (April 20) at the Yubileyny Sports Palace in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

What time does the event start?

The preliminary card starts at 5 PM Local Time; 7.30 PM IST; 2 PM GMT.

The main card starts at 8 PM Local Time; 10.30 PM IST; 5 PM GMT.

How to watch UFC St Petersburg in India?

Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD will telecast the main card live in India, while one can also stream the main card live via Sony LIV.

The preliminary card, meanwhile, can be streamed using the UFC Fight Pass.

Here is the scheduled fight card for UFC St Petersburg:

Main Card

1. Heavyweight bout: Alistair Overeem vs. Alexey Oleinik

2. Lightweight bout: Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan

3. Heavyweight bout: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Marcelo Golm

4. Light Heavyweight bout: Ivan Shtyrkov vs. Devin Clark

5. Women's Flyweight bout: Roxanne Modafferi vs. Antonina Shevchenko

6. Middleweight bout: Krzysztof Jotko vs. Alen Amedovski

Preliminary Card

1. Bantamweight bout: Movsar Evloev vs. Seung Woo Choi

2. Welterweight bout: Sultan Aliev vs. Keita Nakamura

3. Lightweight bout: Alexander Yakovlev vs. Alex da Silva Coelho

4. Heavyweight bout: Marcin Tybura vs. Shamil Abdurakhimov

5. Light Heavyweight bout: Gadzhimurad Antigulov vs. Michał Oleksiejczuk

6. Lightweight bout: Magomed Mustafaev vs. Rafael Fiziev