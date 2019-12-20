UFC Fight Night 165: Edgar vs. The Korean Zombie fight card, India time and where to watch

|
Venue, date, start time and TV info
When and where is UFC Fight Night 165 happening?
The event takes place on Saturday (December 21) at Sajik Arena in Busan, South Korea.
What time does UFC Busan start?
The preliminary card starts at 12:30 PM IST, 7 AM GMT, 4 PM Local Time. The main card, meanwhile, starts at 3.30 PM IST, 10 AM GMT, 7 PM Local Time.
Where to watch UFC Fight Night 165 in India?
Sony TEN 2 & Sony TEN 2HD will telecast the main card live and Sony LIV will live stream it as well. The preliminary card, however, can only be streamed using UFC Fight Pass in India.
Edgar vs. The Korean Zombie: Main event preview
Edgar comes into this fight with a 17-7-1 record in his 25-fight UFC career. In his most recent outing, The Answer lost a title bout against Max Holloway and in his last three bouts he has secured just one win, while he also lost to Brian Ortega, who was originally scheduled to face Sung Jung this weekend.
However, an injury forced Ortega out of the fight against The Korean Zombie Chan Sung, who comes into this weekend's main event on the back of a first round knock out of Renato Moicano in June. And he is 5-2 in his UFC stint.
Oezdemir vs. Rakic: Co-main event preview
Oezdemir comes into the weekend's fight with a 4-3 record in the UFC. The Swiss made an impressive showing with three wins to secure a championship bout which he lost to Daniel Cormier. He lost the two that followed as well. He, however, bounced back from that losing streak in August when he knocked out Ilir Latifi.
Rakic, on the other hand, is in the midst of a 12-fight winning streak with four wins in his UFC career. While, two of the four were decision victories, Rakic has two first-round knockout wins against Jimi Manuwa and Devin Clark in his two most recent outings.
Scheduled fight card for UFC Fight Night 165
Main Card
1. Featherweight bout: Frankie Edgar vs. Chan Sung Jung
2. Light Heavyweight bout: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Aleksandar Rakic
3. Featherweight bout: Doo Ho Choi vs. Charles Jourdain
4. Light Heavyweight bout: Da Un Jung vs. Mike Rodriguez
5. Middleweight bout: Jun Yong Park vs. Marc-Andre Barriault
6. Bantamweight bout: Kyung Ho Kang vs. Liu Pingyuan
Preliminary Card
1. Heavyweight bout: Ciryl Gane vs. Tanner Boser
2. Featherweight bout: Seung Woo Choi vs. Suman Mokhtarian
3. Lightweight bout: Dong Hyun Ma vs. Omar Antonio Morales Ferrer
4. Flyweight bout: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Matt Schnell
5. Bantamweight bout: Raoni Barcelos vs. Said Nurmagomedov
6. Women's Strawweight bout: Miranda Granger vs. Amanda Lemos
7. Bantamweight bout: Alateng Heili vs. Ryan Benoit