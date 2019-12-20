English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

UFC Fight Night 165: Edgar vs. The Korean Zombie fight card, India time and where to watch

By

Bengaluru, December 20: After witnessing three titles on the line last week in Vegas, the Ultimate Fighting Championship travels to Asia for the ultimate event of 2019 this weekend.

The Sajik Arena in Busan, South Korea is all set to host UFC Fight Night 165: Edgar vs. The Korean Zombie, which is the first promotional visit to the city.

The 13 bout card will be headlined by Chan Sung Jung, who meets former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar in a bout of top 10 contenders of the featherweight division. The pair were booked to face off in November 2018, but a bicep injury forced Edgar out of that bout.

In the co-main event, a pair of top 10 light heavyweights face off as ex-title challenger Volkan Oezdemir meets Aleksander Rakic.

Also on the main card features, a featherweight bout as Doo Ho Choi meets Charles Jourdain, a light heavyweight scrap between Da Un Jung and Mike Rodriguez, a middleweight fight as Jun Yong Park takes on Marc-Andre Barriault and finally a bantamweight bout between Kyung Ho Kang and Liu Pingyuan.

Meanwhile, in the preliminary card, like in the main card we will see a lot of local talent in action along side the likes of Alexandre Pantoja, Matt Schnell, Raoni Barcelos and Ryan Benoit.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Fight Night 165:

Venue, date, start time and TV info

When and where is UFC Fight Night 165 happening?

The event takes place on Saturday (December 21) at Sajik Arena in Busan, South Korea.

What time does UFC Busan start?

The preliminary card starts at 12:30 PM IST, 7 AM GMT, 4 PM Local Time. The main card, meanwhile, starts at 3.30 PM IST, 10 AM GMT, 7 PM Local Time.

Where to watch UFC Fight Night 165 in India?

Sony TEN 2 & Sony TEN 2HD will telecast the main card live and Sony LIV will live stream it as well. The preliminary card, however, can only be streamed using UFC Fight Pass in India.

Edgar vs. The Korean Zombie: Main event preview

Edgar comes into this fight with a 17-7-1 record in his 25-fight UFC career. In his most recent outing, The Answer lost a title bout against Max Holloway and in his last three bouts he has secured just one win, while he also lost to Brian Ortega, who was originally scheduled to face Sung Jung this weekend.

However, an injury forced Ortega out of the fight against The Korean Zombie Chan Sung, who comes into this weekend's main event on the back of a first round knock out of Renato Moicano in June. And he is 5-2 in his UFC stint.

Oezdemir vs. Rakic: Co-main event preview

Oezdemir comes into the weekend's fight with a 4-3 record in the UFC. The Swiss made an impressive showing with three wins to secure a championship bout which he lost to Daniel Cormier. He lost the two that followed as well. He, however, bounced back from that losing streak in August when he knocked out Ilir Latifi.

Rakic, on the other hand, is in the midst of a 12-fight winning streak with four wins in his UFC career. While, two of the four were decision victories, Rakic has two first-round knockout wins against Jimi Manuwa and Devin Clark in his two most recent outings.

Scheduled fight card for UFC Fight Night 165

Main Card

1. Featherweight bout: Frankie Edgar vs. Chan Sung Jung

2. Light Heavyweight bout: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Aleksandar Rakic

3. Featherweight bout: Doo Ho Choi vs. Charles Jourdain

4. Light Heavyweight bout: Da Un Jung vs. Mike Rodriguez

5. Middleweight bout: Jun Yong Park vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

6. Bantamweight bout: Kyung Ho Kang vs. Liu Pingyuan

Preliminary Card

1. Heavyweight bout: Ciryl Gane vs. Tanner Boser

2. Featherweight bout: Seung Woo Choi vs. Suman Mokhtarian

3. Lightweight bout: Dong Hyun Ma vs. Omar Antonio Morales Ferrer

4. Flyweight bout: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Matt Schnell

5. Bantamweight bout: Raoni Barcelos vs. Said Nurmagomedov

6. Women's Strawweight bout: Miranda Granger vs. Amanda Lemos

7. Bantamweight bout: Alateng Heili vs. Ryan Benoit

More UFC FIGHT NIGHT News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Gopichand says time to buck up
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, December 20, 2019, 15:17 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 20, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue