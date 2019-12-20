UFC Fight Night 165: Edgar vs. The Korean Zombie fight card, India time and where to watch

Bengaluru, December 20: After witnessing three titles on the line last week in Vegas, the Ultimate Fighting Championship travels to Asia for the ultimate event of 2019 this weekend.

The Sajik Arena in Busan, South Korea is all set to host UFC Fight Night 165: Edgar vs. The Korean Zombie, which is the first promotional visit to the city.

The 13 bout card will be headlined by Chan Sung Jung, who meets former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar in a bout of top 10 contenders of the featherweight division. The pair were booked to face off in November 2018, but a bicep injury forced Edgar out of that bout.

In the co-main event, a pair of top 10 light heavyweights face off as ex-title challenger Volkan Oezdemir meets Aleksander Rakic.

Also on the main card features, a featherweight bout as Doo Ho Choi meets Charles Jourdain, a light heavyweight scrap between Da Un Jung and Mike Rodriguez, a middleweight fight as Jun Yong Park takes on Marc-Andre Barriault and finally a bantamweight bout between Kyung Ho Kang and Liu Pingyuan.

Meanwhile, in the preliminary card, like in the main card we will see a lot of local talent in action along side the likes of Alexandre Pantoja, Matt Schnell, Raoni Barcelos and Ryan Benoit.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Fight Night 165:

Your last @Greek_Gambler picks of the year 💰



Let's end 2019 strong. #UFCBusan pic.twitter.com/saAKIaT38E — UFC (@ufc) 20 December 2019 Venue, date, start time and TV info When and where is UFC Fight Night 165 happening? The event takes place on Saturday (December 21) at Sajik Arena in Busan, South Korea. What time does UFC Busan start? The preliminary card starts at 12:30 PM IST, 7 AM GMT, 4 PM Local Time. The main card, meanwhile, starts at 3.30 PM IST, 10 AM GMT, 7 PM Local Time. Where to watch UFC Fight Night 165 in India? Sony TEN 2 & Sony TEN 2HD will telecast the main card live and Sony LIV will live stream it as well. The preliminary card, however, can only be streamed using UFC Fight Pass in India. Your knockout of the week has arrived courtesy of @AirAsia!#UFCBusan is live SATURDAY night on ESPN and @UFCFightPass 🇰🇷 pic.twitter.com/taDTNEBZLc — UFC_Asia (@UFC_Asia) 18 December 2019 Edgar vs. The Korean Zombie: Main event preview Edgar comes into this fight with a 17-7-1 record in his 25-fight UFC career. In his most recent outing, The Answer lost a title bout against Max Holloway and in his last three bouts he has secured just one win, while he also lost to Brian Ortega, who was originally scheduled to face Sung Jung this weekend. However, an injury forced Ortega out of the fight against The Korean Zombie Chan Sung, who comes into this weekend's main event on the back of a first round knock out of Renato Moicano in June. And he is 5-2 in his UFC stint. Y'all must have forgot!



⏰ @Volkan_Oezdemir looks to re-enter the LHW picture at #UFCBusan! pic.twitter.com/g961v9lKGe — UFC (@ufc) 19 December 2019 Oezdemir vs. Rakic: Co-main event preview Oezdemir comes into the weekend's fight with a 4-3 record in the UFC. The Swiss made an impressive showing with three wins to secure a championship bout which he lost to Daniel Cormier. He lost the two that followed as well. He, however, bounced back from that losing streak in August when he knocked out Ilir Latifi. Rakic, on the other hand, is in the midst of a 12-fight winning streak with four wins in his UFC career. While, two of the four were decision victories, Rakic has two first-round knockout wins against Jimi Manuwa and Devin Clark in his two most recent outings. It's officially #UFCBusan Fight Week and we've got 3 Canadians on the card! 👊🇨🇦 pic.twitter.com/OGJjG1gAqm — UFC Canada (@UFC_CA) 16 December 2019 Scheduled fight card for UFC Fight Night 165 Main Card 1. Featherweight bout: Frankie Edgar vs. Chan Sung Jung 2. Light Heavyweight bout: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Aleksandar Rakic 3. Featherweight bout: Doo Ho Choi vs. Charles Jourdain 4. Light Heavyweight bout: Da Un Jung vs. Mike Rodriguez 5. Middleweight bout: Jun Yong Park vs. Marc-Andre Barriault 6. Bantamweight bout: Kyung Ho Kang vs. Liu Pingyuan Preliminary Card 1. Heavyweight bout: Ciryl Gane vs. Tanner Boser 2. Featherweight bout: Seung Woo Choi vs. Suman Mokhtarian 3. Lightweight bout: Dong Hyun Ma vs. Omar Antonio Morales Ferrer 4. Flyweight bout: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Matt Schnell 5. Bantamweight bout: Raoni Barcelos vs. Said Nurmagomedov 6. Women's Strawweight bout: Miranda Granger vs. Amanda Lemos 7. Bantamweight bout: Alateng Heili vs. Ryan Benoit