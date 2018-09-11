UFC Fight Night: Volkan vs. Smith set for promotion's Moncton debut

In the main event of UFC Moncton, No.2-ranked Volkan Oezdemir will take on No.9 ranked Anthony Smith in a battle of light heavyweight contenders.

A former 205-pound title challenger, Oezdemir tore through the UFC ranks following his arrival in early 2017. After earning a short-notice decision win against Ovince Saint Preux, he scored rapid-fire knockouts over Misha Cirkunov and Jimi Manuwa. He now aims to stop a surging contender and stake his claim among the division's elite.

Previously a middleweight mainstay, Smith has wasted no time since moving up to light heavyweight this June. Over the course of a seven-week span, he delivered spectacular first-round knockout wins over former champions Rashad Evans and Mauricio Rua. With momentum on his side, he now aims to continue his ascent up the light heavyweight ranks.

Additional bouts on the card include:

Light heavyweight contenders collide when No.10-ranked Misha Cirkunov faces No.13 Patrick Cummins. In a clash of dangerous finishers, Gian Villante takes on Ed Herman.

Artem Lobov returns to action against Zubaira Tukhugov. Atlantic Canada's Gavin Tucker moves down to bantamweight against Andre Soukhamthath.

Nordine Taleb meets Sean Strickland in a welterweight bout. No.14 women's bantamweight Sarah Moras squares off with Talita Bernardo. Thibault Gouti locks horns with Nasrat Haqparast. Alex Garcia battles Court McGee. Stevie Ray welcomes Jessin Ayari to the lightweight division.

Indo-Canadian heavyweight Arjan Bhullar looks to defend home soil against fellow prospect Marcelo Golm. Calvin Kattar looks to rebound against UFC newcomer Chris Fishgold.

Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series contract winner Te Edwards will make his UFC debut against Don Madge.

This is how the card looks for now:

Light Heavyweight bout: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Anthony Smith

Heavyweight bout: Arjan Bhullar vs. Marcelo Golm

Light Heavyweight bout: Misha Cirkunov vs. Patrick Cummins

Lightweight bout: Thibault Gouti vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Light Heavyweight bout: Gian Villante vs. Ed Herman

Bantamweight bout: Gavin Tucker vs. Andre Soukhamthath

Featherweight bout: Artem Lobov vs. Zubaira Tukhugov

Lightweight bout: Stevie Ray vs. Jessin Ayari

Welterweight bout: Alex Garcia vs. Court McGee

Women's Bantamweight bout: Sarah Moras vs. Talita Bernardo

Welterweight bout: Nordine Taleb vs. Sean Strickland

Lightweight bout: Don Madge vs. Te'Jovan Edwards

Source: Press Release