UFC kicks off 2021 with back-to-back events at Fight Island

UFC Fight Island 7: Holloway vs Kattar

Holloway intends to start the New Year by delivering another vintage performance and returning to the winner's circle. Arguably the greatest featherweight in UFC history, he owns the division's records for most stoppage victories, most wins and the longest win streak.

During his reign as champion, Holloway defeated Jose Aldo, Brian Ortega and Frankie Edgar in dominant fashion. He now aims to cement himself as the clear No. 1 contender by becoming the first person to stop Kattar in the UFC.

Fan favorite Kattar looks to step up and impress in the biggest fight of his career and inject himself into the title conversation.

An exciting and dangerous striker, Kattar rose through the featherweight ranks with memorable knockouts over Shane Burgos, Ricardo Lamas and Jeremy Stephens. He now looks to stay undefeated on UFC Fight Island and prove that he is one of the best in the world against his first former champion.

Additional bouts on the UFC Fight Island 7 card include:

• Welterweight veterans finally meet as former interim champion Carlos Condit faces off with Matt Brown.

• Welterweight standout Santiago Ponzinibbio returns to action for the first time in over two years when he takes on the durable Li Jingliang.

• 2020 breakout star Joaquin Buckley intends to keep his momentum going when he battles Alessio Di Chirico at middleweight.

• Undefeated Dana White's Contender Series veterans lock horns as Punahele Soriano faces Dusko Todorovic in a middleweight contest.

• Rising women's bantamweight prospect Wu Yanan looks to deliver her most impressive performance yet against newcomer Joselyne Edwards.

• Dana White's Contender Series standout Phil Hawes seeks to hand Nassourdine Imavov his first UFC loss.

• No. 13 ranked middleweight Omari Akhmedov plans to defend his place in the rankings when he battles Tom Breese.

• Heavyweights Carlos Felipe and Justin Tafa intend to steal the show.

• Featherweight grapplers go to war as Nik Lentz and Mike Grundy look to bounce back into the win column.

• Jacob Kilburn and Austin Lingo battle to secure their first UFC wins in a featherweight bout.

• Women's bantamweight veteran Sarah Moras intends to stop Vanessa Melo from achieving her first UFC victory.

• David Zawada and Ramazan Emeev clash in an exciting welterweight bout.

UFC Fight Island 8: Chiesa vs Magny

Next up on Fight Island, top welterweight contenders collide looking to break into the top 5 as No. 8 ranked Michael Chiesa meets No. 9 Neil Magny.

UFC Fight Night on ESPN+: Chiesa vs. Magny will take place Wednesday, January 20 on Abu Dhabi's Yas Island. All bouts will air live on ESPN, ESPN Desportes and ESPN+ in the U.S. with the main card beginning at 12 p.m. ET/9 a.m. PT and the prelims starting at 9 a.m. ET/6 a.m. PT.

Chiesa has his sights set on continuing his ascent up the welterweight ranks by taking out one of the division's toughest competitors.

The winner of The Ultimate Fighter season 15, Chiesa established himself as one of the best lightweights in the world with victories over Beneil Dariush and Jim Miller before moving up to welterweight in 2018.

Since the move, Chiesa has gone undefeated with wins over Rafael Dos Anjos, Diego Sanchez and Carlos Condit. He now looks to make it four in a row and stake his claim for a spot in the top 5.

A member of the UFC roster since 2013, Magny has faced the who's who of the welterweight division.

Among the most active athletes on the roster with a record-tying five wins in a calendar year in 2014, Magny's resume includes victories over former UFC champions Robbie Lawler, Johny Hendricks and Carlos Condit. He now seeks to begin the New Year with a major win and work his way towards his first UFC title shot.

Additional bouts on the UFC Fight Island 8 card include:

• The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil 3 winner Warlley Alves matches up with Mounir Lazzez.

• Featherweight standout Lerone Murphy plans to stay undefeated when he takes on durable veteran Douglas Silva.

• Ike Villanueva faces Dana White's Contender Series: Brazil veteran Vinicius Moreira at light heavyweight.

• In a middleweight bout guaranteed to deliver action, Dalcha Lungiambula takes on submission artist Markus Perez.

• No. 8 ranked women's flyweight contender Roxanne Modafferi meets No. 9 Viviane Araujo in a battle to break into the top 5.

• In a contest of flyweight prospects, Su Mudaerji aims to stop Zarrukh Adashev from earning his first UFC win.

• Francisco Figueiredo, brother of UFC flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo, intends to make a statement in his debut against Dana White's Contender Series veteran Jerome Rivera at flyweight.

• Lightweight Mike Davis looks to spoil the highly anticipated debut of Mason Jones.

• In an exciting matchup of top 15 flyweights, No. 9 ranked Matt Schnell meets No. 13 Tyson Nam.

• Dana White's Contender Series signee Victoria Leonardo and Manon Fiorot battle at flyweight.