UFC Long Island 2022: Ortega vs. Rodriguez fight card, date, time in India, telecast and live streaming info

In the main event of UFC on ABC 3, former title challenger and current No. 2 ranked featherweight Brian Ortega takes on No. 3 ranked Yair Rodriguez, while ranked women's strawweight action sees No. 10 ranked Michelle Waterson match up with No. 11 Amanda Lemos in the co-main event.

Also on the main card, welterweight strikers No. 13 ranked Li Jingliang and Muslim Salikhov collide after No. 9 ranked flyweight Matt Schnell returns to action against No. 12 Sumudaerji.

Plus, No. 14 ranked featherweight Shane Burgos takes on Dana White's Contender Series alum Charles Jourdain after No. 3 ranked women's flyweight Lauren Murphy intends to steal the show against former bantamweight champion Miesha Tate in the potential main card opener.

Meanwhile, the preliminary card will see the likes of Dalcha Lungiambula, Punahele Soriano, Ricky Simon, Jack Shore, Bill Algeo, Herbert Burns, Dustin Jacoby, Da Un Jung, Dwight Grant, Dustin Stoltzfus, Jessica Penne and Emily Ducote in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Long Island 2022:

When PanteraUFC hits the Octagon, you KNOW something crazy is about to happen 🍿



Venue, date, timing and telecast When and where is UFC Long Island 2022 taking place? The event takes place on Saturday (July 16) at the UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. And due to time difference in India, the event will start on Saturday (July 16) night and head into the early hours of Sunday (July 17). What time does UFC Long Island 2022 start? The preliminary card starts at 11 AM ET / 8 AM PT / 3 PM GMT / 8:30 PM IST (Saturday, July 16). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 2 PM PM ET / 11 AM PT / 6 PM GMT / 11:30 PM IST (Saturday, July 16). Where and how to watch UFC Long Island 2022? The main card will shown live on Sony TEN 1 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) with live streaming available on Sony LIV. In the United States, the prelims will be available on ESPN+ and ESPN, while the main card will be available on ESPN+ and ABC. UFC Long Island 2022 Fight Card Main Card 1. Featherweight Bout: Brian Ortega vs. Yair Rodriguez 2. Women's Strawweight Bout: Michelle Waterson vs. Amanda Lemos 3. Welterweight Bout: Li Jingliang vs. Muslim Salikhov 4. Flyweight Bout: Matt Schnell vs. Su Mudaerji 5. Featherweight Bout: Shane Burgos vs. Charles Jourdain 6. Women's Flyweight Bout: Lauren Murphy vs. Miesha Tate Preliminary Card 1. Middleweight Bout: Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Punahele Soriano 2. Bantamweight Bout: Ricky Simon vs. Jack Shore 3. Featherweight Bout: Bill Algeo vs. Herbert Burns 4. Light Heavyweight Bout: Dustin Jacoby vs. Da Un Jung 5. Middleweight Bout: Dwight Grant vs. Dustin Stoltzfus 6. Women's Strawweight Bout: Jessica Penne vs. Emily Ducote A step-by-step breakdown of this technically gorgeous BrianTCity triangle 🎞



Main Event: Ortega vs. Rodriguez Talking Points • Brian Ortega intends to regain his momentum in the division by becoming the first person to submit Rodriguez. ◦ Elite grappler with knockout power ◦ 6 stoppage wins in 10 UFC fights ◦ 3 submissions and 3 knockouts/TKO in 7 UFC win ◦ Has highlight-reel finishes of Frankie Edgar, Cub Swanson and Renato Moicano • Yair Rodriguez plans to make a statement against Ortega and jump to the top of the rankings. ◦ Fight of the Night (Five times) ◦ 3 knockouts in 8 UFC wins ◦ Latest knockout in UFC history (4 minutes 59 seconds of Round 5) ◦ Has stoppage wins over BJ Penn, Chan Sung Jung and Andre Fili Don't sleep on KarateHottieMMA's submission skills 💤



Co-main Event: Waterson vs. Lemos Talking Points • Michelle Waterson hopes to take down Lemos and make a run to the top of the rankings. ◦ Three wins by KO, nine by submission ◦ Eight first-round finishes ◦ Holds wins over Angela Hill, Cortney Casey and Karolina Kowalkiewicz • Amanda Lemos intends to defeat her first ranked opponent in the UFC. ◦ Seven wins by KO, two by submission ◦ Eight first-round finishes ◦ Has won six of her last eight bouts ◦ Holds wins over Montserrat Conejo, Livinha Souza and Mizuki