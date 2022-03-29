UFC makes history in Singapore with UFC 275, Southeast Asia's first Pay-Per-View and title fights

The PPV will take place on Sunday, June 12, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, where UFC world light heavyweight champion Glover Teixeira takes on No. 2 Jiri Prochazka, and UFC world women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko faces No. 5 Taila Santos.

UFC 275 will be UFC's fourth event hosted in Singapore with support from the Singapore Tourism Board (STB). UFC selected Singapore in their plan to return of live events in Asia because of its proven health and safety track record and its outstanding infrastructure.

The numbered PPV will place Singapore alongside other major international locations to hold multiple UFC events including Tokyo, London and New York City.

The presentation of a numbered Pay-Per-View event to Southeast Asia signifies the development of UFC in the region and the mixed martial arts promotion's remarkable global growth.

"I can't wait for our first Pay-Per-View event in Singapore," said UFC President Dana White. "The fights have been incredible this year and we're going to deliver an absolutely stacked card for the amazing fans in Southeast Asia."

"Singapore will be the very first city in Southeast Asia to host a PPV event and UFC 275 is going to be huge! Asia's biggest stars will be featured on a top caliber card, and the jam-packed fight week will be one to remember," said Kevin Chang, UFC Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific.

"We are thankful for STB's support for this historic event in Singapore that will proudly showcase this vibrant and dynamic city."

"UFC 275 will be the first UFC numbered event in Asia after a decade, and its presence highlights Singapore's position as a leading destination for sports in the region," Ms Ong Ling Lee, Director, Sports and Wellness, Singapore Tourism Board.

"It is also a timely boost to our vibrancy and attractiveness as a lifestyle destination, as more international visitors return to Singapore."

In 2014, UFC held its first event in Singapore, UFC Fight Night: Saffiedine vs. Lim, followed by UFC Fight Night: Holm vs. Correia in 2017, UFC Fight Night: Cerrone vs. Edwards in 2018, and UFC Fight Night: Maia vs. Askren in 2019.

UFC 275 will be the fifth event overall to be held in Singapore. Leading global live entertainment company AEG Presents has been appointed as the official promoter of UFC 275: Teixeira vs. Prochazka in Singapore.

"AEG is extremely proud to be associated with UFC to bring this marquee event to Singapore," said Adam Wilkes, President and CEO, AEG Asia Pacific.

"UFC 275 will be an amazing experience for fight fans and for those who love, and have missed, world class events."

UFC WORLD LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP In the ultra-competitive light heavyweight division, UFC world champion Glover Teixeira will make his first title defense since winning the belt with a second-round submission of Jan Blachowicz at UFC 267. Standing across the Octagon will be first-time title contender Jiri Prochazka who earned his shot with back-to-back KOs of No. 7 Volkan Oezdamir in his UFC debut then No. 3 Dominick Reyes. UFC WORLD WOMEN'S FLYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP Women's pound-for-pound best, UFC world women's flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko will make her seventh defense of the title and look to extend her eight-fight win streak. Dana White's Contender Series veteran and No. 5 contender Taila Santos earns her first title contention after a blazing four-fight win streak. Additional bouts on the card include • Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker will face former title challenger Marvin Vettori. • A pair of surging middleweights return to the Octagon when Brendan Allen meets Jacob Malkoun. • South Korea's notable UFC veteran Kyung Ho Kang aims to rebound in his 11th Octagon appearance and make a push towards the division's top 15 when he faces Dana White's Contender Series signee Saimon Oliveira. * More bouts will be announced over the coming weeks.

