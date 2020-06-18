UFC on ESPN 11: Balydes vs. Volkov fight card, date, start time and where to watch

They know the gameplan... but can they stop it? #UFCVegas3 pic.twitter.com/l8R2Q1KxVy — UFC (@ufc) June 17, 2020

Venue, date, start time and telecast information

When and where is UFC on ESPN 11: Blaydes vs. Volkov taking place?

The event will take place on Saturday (June 20) at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Due to time difference, the event will take place in the early hours of Sunday (June 21) in India.

What time does UFC on ESPN 11: Blaydes vs. Volkov start? (India time)

The preliminary card starts at 5 PM ET / 2 PM PT / 9 PM GMT on Saturday, June 20 (2.30 AM IST on Sunday, June 21). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT / 12 AM GMT on Saturday, June 20 (5.30 AM IST on Sunday, June 21).

Where to watch UFC on ESPN 11: Blaydes vs. Volkov?

ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ will show the event live in the US. In India, the main card is live on Sony TEN 2 and streamed live via Sony LIV.

Two men motivated to be champion 🏆 Who takes a step towards the crown? #UFCVegas3 pic.twitter.com/54FKM2JsWS — UFC (@ufc) June 17, 2020

Main Event: Blaydes vs. Volkov preview

Blaydes, who is currently riding a three-fight win streak, made a huge statement in his last outing this past January by securing an emphatic TKO victory over former champion Junior Dos Santos.

The 29-year-old standout also holds spectacular wins against Alistair Overeem, Mark Hunt and Aleksei Oleinik. Blaydes now looks to keep his momentum going and deliver another impressive finish to cement his status as a heavyweight title threat.

Standing in Blaydes' way this weekend is Volkov, who has won seven of his last eight bouts and looks to continue his winning ways following a dominant victory over Greg Hardy in November.

Since joining the UFC roster in 2016, the talented striker has also earned impressive wins over Fabricio Werdum, Stefan Struve and Roy Nelson. Volkov now aims to crack the heavyweight top five by taking out one of the division's most dangerous contenders.

Co-main event: Emmett vs. Burgos preview

Emmett, who is a member of Team Alpha Male, aims to capture his third consecutive win in the UFC's talent-stacked featherweight division.

Emmett has delivered sensational KO wins over Mirsad Bektic, Michael Johnson and Ricardo Lamas since dropping down to 145 pounds in 2017. Emmett now hopes to take out another surging featherweight to continue his hot streak.

Burgos, meanwhile, is currently riding a three-fight win streak and has established himself as a featherweight contender to watch.

During his most recent run, Burgos has delivered impressive victories against Makwan Amirkhani, Cub Swanson and Kurt Holobaugh. Burgos now looks to stop another highly touted contender to further establish himself as a dangerous title threat.

Scheduled fight card for UFC on ESPN 11: Blayes vs. Volkov

Main Card

1. Heavyweight bout: Curtis Blaydes vs. Alexander Volkov

2. Featherweight bout: Josh Emmett vs. Shane Burgos

3. Women's Bantamweight bout: Raquel Pennington vs. Marion Reneau

4. Welterweight bout: Belal Muhammad vs. Lyman Good

5. Catchweight bout: Jim Miller vs. Roosevelt Roberts

Preliminary card

1. Lightweight bout: Clay Guida vs. Bobby Green

2. Women's Strawweight bout: Tecia Torres vs. Brianna Van Buren

3. Middleweight bout: Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Oskar Piechota

4. Women's Flyweight bout: Cortney Casey vs. Gillian Robertson

5. Lightweight bout: Matt Frevola vs. Frank Camacho

6. Women's Flyweight bout: Roxanne Modafferi vs. Lauren Murphy

7. Lightweight bout: Austin Hubbard vs. Max Rohskopf