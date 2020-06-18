English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

UFC on ESPN 11: Balydes vs. Volkov fight card, date, start time and where to watch

By
UFC on ESPN 11: Balydes vs. Volkov fight card, date, start time and where to watch
UFC on ESPN 11: Balydes vs. Volkov fight card, date, start time and where to watch

Bengaluru, June 18: The Ultimate Fighting Championship action in Las Vegas continues this weekend with a thrilling fight in the heavyweight division at UFC on ESPN 11: Blaydes vs. Volkov.

The event is headlined by contenders bouts as No. 3 ranked Curtis Blaydes takes on No. 7 Alexander Volkov in the main event. In the co-main event, No. 8 ranked featherweight contender Josh Emmett battles No. 10 ranked Shane Burgos.

Meanwhile, a women's bantamweight bout also features on the under card as No. 6 ranked contender Raquel Pennington will look to get back among the wins when she takes on No. 10 ranked Marion Reneau.

Also on the main card, Belal Muhammad meets Lyman Good in a clash of entertaining welterweights and, Jim Miller faces Roosevelt Roberts in a 160-pound catchweight bout.

In the preliminary card, we will see seasoned talents like Clay Guida, Bobby Green, Tecia Torres, Brianna Van Buren, Marc-Andre Barriault, Oskar Piechota, Cortney Casey, Gillian Robertson, Matt Frevola, Frank Camacho, Roxanne Modafferi, Lauren Murphy and Austin Hubbard in action along side promotional newcomer Max Rohskopf.

Here is all you need to know about UFC on ESPN 11: Blaydes vs. Volkov:

Venue, date, start time and telecast information

When and where is UFC on ESPN 11: Blaydes vs. Volkov taking place?

The event will take place on Saturday (June 20) at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. Due to time difference, the event will take place in the early hours of Sunday (June 21) in India.

What time does UFC on ESPN 11: Blaydes vs. Volkov start? (India time)

The preliminary card starts at 5 PM ET / 2 PM PT / 9 PM GMT on Saturday, June 20 (2.30 AM IST on Sunday, June 21). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT / 12 AM GMT on Saturday, June 20 (5.30 AM IST on Sunday, June 21).

Where to watch UFC on ESPN 11: Blaydes vs. Volkov?

ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ will show the event live in the US. In India, the main card is live on Sony TEN 2 and streamed live via Sony LIV.

Main Event: Blaydes vs. Volkov preview

Blaydes, who is currently riding a three-fight win streak, made a huge statement in his last outing this past January by securing an emphatic TKO victory over former champion Junior Dos Santos.

The 29-year-old standout also holds spectacular wins against Alistair Overeem, Mark Hunt and Aleksei Oleinik. Blaydes now looks to keep his momentum going and deliver another impressive finish to cement his status as a heavyweight title threat.

Standing in Blaydes' way this weekend is Volkov, who has won seven of his last eight bouts and looks to continue his winning ways following a dominant victory over Greg Hardy in November.

Since joining the UFC roster in 2016, the talented striker has also earned impressive wins over Fabricio Werdum, Stefan Struve and Roy Nelson. Volkov now aims to crack the heavyweight top five by taking out one of the division's most dangerous contenders.

Co-main event: Emmett vs. Burgos preview

Emmett, who is a member of Team Alpha Male, aims to capture his third consecutive win in the UFC's talent-stacked featherweight division.

Emmett has delivered sensational KO wins over Mirsad Bektic, Michael Johnson and Ricardo Lamas since dropping down to 145 pounds in 2017. Emmett now hopes to take out another surging featherweight to continue his hot streak.

Burgos, meanwhile, is currently riding a three-fight win streak and has established himself as a featherweight contender to watch.

During his most recent run, Burgos has delivered impressive victories against Makwan Amirkhani, Cub Swanson and Kurt Holobaugh. Burgos now looks to stop another highly touted contender to further establish himself as a dangerous title threat.

Scheduled fight card for UFC on ESPN 11: Blayes vs. Volkov

Main Card

1. Heavyweight bout: Curtis Blaydes vs. Alexander Volkov

2. Featherweight bout: Josh Emmett vs. Shane Burgos

3. Women's Bantamweight bout: Raquel Pennington vs. Marion Reneau

4. Welterweight bout: Belal Muhammad vs. Lyman Good

5. Catchweight bout: Jim Miller vs. Roosevelt Roberts

Preliminary card

1. Lightweight bout: Clay Guida vs. Bobby Green

2. Women's Strawweight bout: Tecia Torres vs. Brianna Van Buren

3. Middleweight bout: Marc-Andre Barriault vs. Oskar Piechota

4. Women's Flyweight bout: Cortney Casey vs. Gillian Robertson

5. Lightweight bout: Matt Frevola vs. Frank Camacho

6. Women's Flyweight bout: Roxanne Modafferi vs. Lauren Murphy

7. Lightweight bout: Austin Hubbard vs. Max Rohskopf

More UFC FIGHT NIGHT News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, June 18, 2020, 11:48 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 18, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue