UFC on ESPN 12: Poirier vs. Hooker fight card, date, start time and where to watch

In the main event, No. 3 ranked lightweight contender and former interim champion Dustin Poirier takes on No. 5 ranked Dan Hooker, while two fan favorites clash at welterweight in the co-main event as Mike Perry takes on submission specialist Mickey Gall.

Also on the main card, Dana White's Contender Series veterans clash as Brendan Allen looks to spoil the debut of Kyle Daukaus, Gian Villante makes his heavyweight debut against Maurice Greene and finally, Sean Woodson meets Kyle Nelson in a 150 pound catchweight bout.

Meanwhile in the preliminary card, we will see the likes of Luis Pena, Philipe Lins, Kay Hansen and Jinh Yu Frey in action among many other MMA talents.

Here is all you need to know about UFC on ESPN 12:

When and where is UFC on ESPN 12 taking place?

The event takes place on Saturday (June 27) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, USA. Due to time differnce, the event will take place in the early hours of Sunday (June 28) in India.

What time does UFC on ESPN 12 start?

The preliminary card starts at 5 PM ET / 2 PM PT / 10 PM GMT (Saturday, June 27), 3.30 IST (Sunday, June 28). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT (Saturday, June 27), 12 AM GMT / 5.30 AM IST (Sunday, June 28).

How and where to watch UFC on ESPN 12?

ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ will be the destination for UFC on ESPN 12 in the US. In India, the main card will be telecast live and exclusive on Sony TEN 2, and also streamed live via Sony LIV.

Scheduled fight card for UFC on ESPN 12:

Main Card

1. Lightweight bout: Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker

2. Welterweight bout: Mike Perry vs. Mickey Gall

3. Middleweight bout: Brendan Allen vs. Kyle Daukaus

4. Heavyweight bout: Gian Villante vs. Maurice Greene

5. Catchweight bout: Sean Woodson vs. Julian Erosa

Preliminary card

1. Lightweight bout: Luis Pena vs. Khama Worthy

2. Women's Flyweight bout: Mara Romero Borella vs. Miranda Maverick

3. Heavyweight bout: Philipe Lins vs. Tanner Boser

4. Welterweight bout: Takashi Sato vs. Ramiz Brahimaj

5. Featherweight bout: Jordan Griffin vs. Youssef Zalal

6. Women's Strawweight bout: Kay Hansen vs. Jinh Yu Frey