English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

UFC on ESPN 12: Poirier vs. Hooker fight card, date, start time and where to watch

By
UFC on ESPN 12: Fight Card & TV Schedule
UFC on ESPN 12: Fight Card & TV Schedule

Bengaluru, June 26: After Heavyweights tussled last week, the Ultimate Fighting Championship action continues this weekend with a top five lightweight contenders showdown in UFC on ESPN 12.

In the main event, No. 3 ranked lightweight contender and former interim champion Dustin Poirier takes on No. 5 ranked Dan Hooker, while two fan favorites clash at welterweight in the co-main event as Mike Perry takes on submission specialist Mickey Gall.

Also on the main card, Dana White's Contender Series veterans clash as Brendan Allen looks to spoil the debut of Kyle Daukaus, Gian Villante makes his heavyweight debut against Maurice Greene and finally, Sean Woodson meets Kyle Nelson in a 150 pound catchweight bout.

Meanwhile in the preliminary card, we will see the likes of Luis Pena, Philipe Lins, Kay Hansen and Jinh Yu Frey in action among many other MMA talents.

Here is all you need to know about UFC on ESPN 12:

When and where is UFC on ESPN 12 taking place?

The event takes place on Saturday (June 27) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas, USA. Due to time differnce, the event will take place in the early hours of Sunday (June 28) in India.

What time does UFC on ESPN 12 start?

The preliminary card starts at 5 PM ET / 2 PM PT / 10 PM GMT (Saturday, June 27), 3.30 IST (Sunday, June 28). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT (Saturday, June 27), 12 AM GMT / 5.30 AM IST (Sunday, June 28).

How and where to watch UFC on ESPN 12?

ESPN, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+ will be the destination for UFC on ESPN 12 in the US. In India, the main card will be telecast live and exclusive on Sony TEN 2, and also streamed live via Sony LIV.

Scheduled fight card for UFC on ESPN 12:

Main Card

1. Lightweight bout: Dustin Poirier vs. Dan Hooker

2. Welterweight bout: Mike Perry vs. Mickey Gall

3. Middleweight bout: Brendan Allen vs. Kyle Daukaus

4. Heavyweight bout: Gian Villante vs. Maurice Greene

5. Catchweight bout: Sean Woodson vs. Julian Erosa

Preliminary card

1. Lightweight bout: Luis Pena vs. Khama Worthy

2. Women's Flyweight bout: Mara Romero Borella vs. Miranda Maverick

3. Heavyweight bout: Philipe Lins vs. Tanner Boser

4. Welterweight bout: Takashi Sato vs. Ramiz Brahimaj

5. Featherweight bout: Jordan Griffin vs. Youssef Zalal

6. Women's Strawweight bout: Kay Hansen vs. Jinh Yu Frey

More UFC FIGHT NIGHT News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Friday, June 26, 2020, 11:32 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 26, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue