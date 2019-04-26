UFC on ESPN 3: Jacare vs. Hermansson fight card and schedule

The event was expected to be headlined by a rematch between middleweights Yoel Romero and Ronaldo Souza, but the former pulled out of the bout due to pneumonia and was replaced by Jack Hermansson.

One of the most decorated grapplers in MMA, Souza has shown his striking can be just as dangerous as his submission game. During his Octagon run, he's netted impressive victories against Vitor Belfort, Gegard Mousasi, Derek Brunson and Tim Boetsch.

Middleweights!@JacareMMA is ready to take another step to the strap this Saturday! #UFCFtLauderdale pic.twitter.com/I0nCypfIhb — UFC (@ufc) April 23, 2019

His most recent outing saw him earn a sensational KO over former champion Chris Weidman. He now looks to get the better of Hermansson to improve his chances of a future title fight.

Hermansson, on the other hand, comes into this weekend's bout on a three-fight winning streak with his most recent outing ending in first-round submission win over David Branch. The Joker also has an impressive finishing record since his UFC debut. His five of six wins have come via stoppages.

So, Saturday's fight could also end in stoppage for either men when their recent results are taken into consideration.

In the co-main event, former NFL standout Greg Hardy will target his first UFC victory when he meets Dmitrii Smolyakov in a heavyweight bout.

It took just 57secs for @GregHardyJr to do THIS! 😳



He faces Dmitrii Smoliakov at #UFCFtLauderdale this Saturday pic.twitter.com/WPcHLlJ5EC — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) April 23, 2019

Hardy will look to bounce back from his disqualification for illegal knee on Allen Crowder, while Smolyakov returns to the Octagon after a first-round submission win over Evgeniy Bova in the Asian Challenge. The Russian will look to better his results from his previous stint in the Octagon when he was handed two losses.

Also on the main card, Glover Teixeira and hard-hitting Ion Cutelaba will be locked in a battle of light heavyweight sluggers. Plus, Roosevelt Roberts meets Thomas Gifford in a lightweight bout.

Alex Oliveira takes on Mike Perry in a welterweight bout, while No. 8-ranked bantamweight contender John Lineker aims for his 15th career KO as he looks to hand rising prospect Cory Sandhangen his first loss in the promotion.

Meanwhile, the preliminary card is also stacked with top fighters like Ben Saunders, Andrei Arlovski, Augusto Sakai, Carla Esparza, Virna Jandiroba, Gilbert Burns, Jim Miller, Jason Gonzalez, Angela Hill, Jodie Esquibel, Court McGee and Dhiego Lima.

Here is all you neeed to know about UFC Fort Lauderdale:

When and where is UFC on ESPN 3 taking place?

The event takes place on Saturday (April 27) at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida. Due to time difference the event will take place on Sunday (April 28) in India.

What time does UFC Fight Night: Jacare vs. Hermansson start?

The preliminary card starts at 3 AM IST (April 28); 9.30 PM GMT (April 27); 5.30 PM Local Time (April 27).

The main card starts at 6.30 AM IST (April 28); 1 AM GMT (April 28); 9 PM Local Time (April 27).

How to watch UFC on ESPN 3 in India?

The preliminary card can be streamed using the UFC Fight Pass. The main card, meanwhile, will be shown live on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD. Plus, the live stream will be available via Sony LIV.

Here is the scheduled fight card for UFC on ESPN 3:

Main Card

1. Middleweight bout: Ronaldo Souza vs. Jack Hermansson

2. Heavyweight bout: Greg Hardy vs. Dmitry Smolyakov

3. Welterweight bout: Alex Oliveira vs. Mike Perry

4. Light Heavyweight bout: Glover Teixeira vs. Ion Cutelaba

5. Bantamweight bout: John Lineker vs. Cory Sandhagen

6. Lightweight bout: Roosevelt Roberts vs. Thomas Gifford

Preliminary card

1. Welterweight bout: Ben Saunders vs. Takashi Sato

2. Heavyweight bout: Andrei Arlovski vs. Augusto Sakai

3. Women's Strawweight bout: Carla Esparza vs. Virna Jandiroba

4. Lightweight bout: Gilbert Burns vs. Mike Davis

5. Lightweight bout: Jim Miller vs. Jason Gonzalez

6. Women's Strawweight bout: Angela Hill vs. Jodie Esquibel

7. Welterweight bout: Court McGee vs. Dhiego Lima