UFC on ESPN 4 results: Edwards outworks dos Anjos; Hardy, Harris finish in a hurry

Unbeaten Edwards dominated one of the game's toughest fighters in former UFC lightweight champion dos Anjos to earn scores of 50-45, 49-46, 49-6 for a unanimous decision.

The result meant Edwards won his eighth consecutive fight and his 10th out of his past 11, while dos Anjos dropped three of his last four fights.

After the bout, the Brit Edwards called out Jorge Masvidal, with whom he had a backstage altercation earlier this year at UFC London.

LONGEST ACTIVE UFC WIN STREAKS - WELTERWEIGHT



10 - Kamaru Usman

08 - @Leon_EdwardsMMA

07 - Santiago Ponzinibbio

07 - Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos

06 - Colby Covington#UFCSanAntonio pic.twitter.com/s0ek710ba3 — UFC News (@UFCNews) July 21, 2019

In the co-main event, Walt Harris scored the third fastest knockout in UFC heavyweight history with a brutal finish of Aleksei Oleinik at 12 seconds of the first frame. Earlier in the night, Greg Hardy finished Juan Adams in just 45 seconds to earn a TKO victory in a heavyweight bout.

Here is the whole fight!



Let us repeat... THE WHOLE FIGHT! #UFCSanAntonio pic.twitter.com/v9BRzL03by — UFC (@ufc) July 21, 2019

Also on the main card, Dan Hooker earned a first-round stoppage victory over James Vick in a lightweight bout, while Alexander Hernandez and Andrei Arlovski won via unanimous decision.

Earlier in the decision filled preliminary card, Alex Caceres, Raquel Pennington, Klidson Abreu, Jennifer Maia, Ray Borg, Mario Bautista and Felipe Colares earned the points across the judges scorecard.

Here are the final results of UFC on ESPN 4:

Main Card

1. Welterweight bout: Leon Edwards defeated Rafael dos Anjos by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 49-46)

2. Heavyweight bout: Walt Harris defeated Aleksei Oleinik by knockout (punches) - Round 1, 0:12

3. Heavyweight bout: Greg Hardy defeated Juan Adams by TKO (punches) - Round 1, 0:45

4. Lightweight bout: Dan Hooker defeated James Vick by knockout (punches) - Round 1, 2:33

5. Lightweight bout: Alexander Hernandez defeated Francisco Trinaldo by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

6. Heavyweight bout: Andrei Arlovski defeated Ben Rothwell by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Preliminary card

1. Featherweight bout: Alex Caceres defeated Steven Peterson by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

2. Women's Bantamweight bout: Raquel Pennington defeated Irene Aldana by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

3. Light Heavyweight bout: Klidson Abreu defeated Sam Alvey by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

4. Women's Flyweight bout: Jennifer Maia defeated Roxanne Modafferi by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

5. Bantamweight bout: Ray Borg defeated Gabriel Silva by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

6. Bantamweight bout: Mario Bautista defeated Jin Soo Son by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

7. Bantamweight bout: Felipe Colares defeated Domingo Pilarte by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)