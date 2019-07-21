English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

UFC on ESPN 4 results: Edwards outworks dos Anjos; Hardy, Harris finish in a hurry

By
Leon Edwards dominated Rafael dos Anjos at UFC San Antonio (Image Courtesy: UFC Twitter)
Leon Edwards dominated Rafael dos Anjos at UFC San Antonio (Image Courtesy: UFC Twitter)

San Antonio, July 21: Leon Edwards outworked Rafael dos Anjos in the main event of UFC on ESPN 4: dos Anjos vs. Edwards at the AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas on Saturday (July 20).

Unbeaten Edwards dominated one of the game's toughest fighters in former UFC lightweight champion dos Anjos to earn scores of 50-45, 49-46, 49-6 for a unanimous decision.

The result meant Edwards won his eighth consecutive fight and his 10th out of his past 11, while dos Anjos dropped three of his last four fights.

After the bout, the Brit Edwards called out Jorge Masvidal, with whom he had a backstage altercation earlier this year at UFC London.

In the co-main event, Walt Harris scored the third fastest knockout in UFC heavyweight history with a brutal finish of Aleksei Oleinik at 12 seconds of the first frame. Earlier in the night, Greg Hardy finished Juan Adams in just 45 seconds to earn a TKO victory in a heavyweight bout.

Also on the main card, Dan Hooker earned a first-round stoppage victory over James Vick in a lightweight bout, while Alexander Hernandez and Andrei Arlovski won via unanimous decision.

Earlier in the decision filled preliminary card, Alex Caceres, Raquel Pennington, Klidson Abreu, Jennifer Maia, Ray Borg, Mario Bautista and Felipe Colares earned the points across the judges scorecard.

Here are the final results of UFC on ESPN 4:

Main Card

1. Welterweight bout: Leon Edwards defeated Rafael dos Anjos by unanimous decision (50-45, 50-45, 49-46)

2. Heavyweight bout: Walt Harris defeated Aleksei Oleinik by knockout (punches) - Round 1, 0:12

3. Heavyweight bout: Greg Hardy defeated Juan Adams by TKO (punches) - Round 1, 0:45

4. Lightweight bout: Dan Hooker defeated James Vick by knockout (punches) - Round 1, 2:33

5. Lightweight bout: Alexander Hernandez defeated Francisco Trinaldo by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

6. Heavyweight bout: Andrei Arlovski defeated Ben Rothwell by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Preliminary card

1. Featherweight bout: Alex Caceres defeated Steven Peterson by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

2. Women's Bantamweight bout: Raquel Pennington defeated Irene Aldana by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

3. Light Heavyweight bout: Klidson Abreu defeated Sam Alvey by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

4. Women's Flyweight bout: Jennifer Maia defeated Roxanne Modafferi by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

5. Bantamweight bout: Ray Borg defeated Gabriel Silva by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

6. Bantamweight bout: Mario Bautista defeated Jin Soo Son by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

7. Bantamweight bout: Felipe Colares defeated Domingo Pilarte by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

More UFC FIGHT NIGHT News

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Sunday, July 21, 2019, 13:40 [IST]
Other articles published on Jul 21, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue