UFC on ESPN 9: Woodley vs. Burns fight card, date, start time and where to watch

Bengaluru, May 29: After successfully hosting three events in Jacksonville, Florida, the Ultimate Fighting Championship now moves eastward for the next series of events starting with this weekend's UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns.

UFC on ESPN 9: Woodley vs. Burns as the name suggests is set to be headlined by a pivotal bout in the welterweight division as No. 1 ranked contender Tyron Woodley looks to work his way back to title contention by snapping the impressive winning streak of No. 6 Gilbert Burns.

In the co-main event, No. 12 ranked Blagoy Ivanov aims to stop the rise of surging No. 13 ranked Augusto Sakai in a battle of heavyweight contenders seeking to break into the top 10.

Also on the main card, up-and-coming talents Billy Quarantillo and Spike Carlyle look to continue streak after their impressive debuts in a catchweight bout at 150 pounds.

Plus, in a clash of Dana White's Contender Series standouts, Brok Weaver and Roosevelt Roberts battle in a lightweight bout. While, a women's strawweight bout featuring Mackenzie Dern and Hannah Cifers rounds off the main card.

In the preliminary card, No. 2 ranked women's flyweight contender Katlyn Chookagian aims to bounce back into the win column in the headliner when she meets fellow striker No. 12 Antonina Shevchenko.

Meanwhile, the preliminary card will also see the likes of Tim Elliot, Louis Smolka, Casey Kenney and Chris Gutierrez among many others in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC on ESPN 9: Woodley vs. Burns:

Fight location, date, start time and TV schedule When and where is UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs. Burns taking place? The event is set to take place on Saturday (May 30) at the UFC APEX facility in Las Vegas. Due to time difference, the event will take place in the early hours of Sunday (May 31) in India. What time does UFC on ESPN 9: Woodley vs, Burns start? (India Time) The preliminary card starts at 6 PM ET on May 30 (3.30 AM IST on May 31). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 9 PM ET on May 30 (6.30 AM IST on May 31). Where to watch UFC on ESPN 9: Woodley vs. Burns? All bouts will air on ESPN and ESPN Deportes in English and Spanish, and be simulcast on ESPN+. In India, the main card will be shown live on Sony TEN 2 (English) & Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) and streamed live via Sony LIV. Woodley vs Burns: Main Card headliner preview The former welterweight champion Woodley, who looks to make an emphatic return to action, plans to remind the division of the skills that made him one of the most dominant champions in welterweight history. Competing for the first time in over a year, Woodley intends to add another signature win to his resume that already includes victories over Robbie Lawler, Stephen Thompson and Demian Maia. He now aims to make a statement and stake his claim for another title shot. Burns, on the other hand, is currently on the best winning streak of his UFC career and looks to secure his biggest victory yet. He will look to maintain his winning streak. Burns, who is a multi-time world champion in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu, has earned wins over fellow grapplers Demian Maia, Gunnar Nelson and Olivier Aubin-Mercier. He now looks to take out his first former UFC champion and break into the top 5 of the division. Cutting weight with LasVegas’s heat

Ready for weighin tomorrow 💪🏻#UFCApex



Последняя подгонка веса перед боем в 40 градусной жаре Лас Вегаса 💪🏻 #UFC pic.twitter.com/YAQ6PP1LzW — Antonina Shevchenko (@AntoninaPantera) May 29, 2020 Chookagian vs. Shevchenko: Preliminary Card headliner preview Chookagian, who is one of the most skilled strikers in the division, looks to take the lessons learned from her recent title bout and return to her winning ways. Chookagian has netted wins over Joanne Calderwood, Jennifer Maia and Irene Aldana. She now aims to defend her spot at the top of the rankings by defeating the sister of the champion. Meanhwile, Shevchenko, who is a multi-time world champion in Muay Thai, aims to continue her climb up the women's flyweight rankings. Despite being in the UFC for less than two years, Shevchenko has established herself as one of its top prospects with wins over Ji Yeon Kim and Lucie Pudilova. She now intends to replicate her sister's victory over Chookagian and secure the biggest win of her MMA career. Scheduled fight card for UFC on ESPN 9: Woodley vs. Burns Main Card 1. Welterweight bout: Tyron Woodley vs. Gilbert Burns 2. Heavyweight bout: Blagoy Ivanov vs. Augusto Sakai 3. Catchweight bout: Billy Quarantillo vs. Spike Carlyle 4. Lightweight bout: Roosevelt Roberts vs. Brok Weaver 5. Women's Strawweight bout: Mackenzie Dern vs. Hannah Cifers Preliminary Card 1. Women's Flyweight bout: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Antonina Shevchenko 2. Welterweight bout: Gabriel Green vs. Daniel Rodriguez 3. Light Heavyweight bout: Jamahal Hill vs. Klidson Abreu 4. Flyweight bout: Tim Elliott vs. Brandon Royval 5. Bantamweight bout: Louis Smolka vs. Casey Kenney 6. Featherweight bout: Chris Gutierrez vs. Vince Morales