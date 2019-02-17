UFC on ESPN: Ngannou vs. Velasquez fight card and schedule

The event will be headlined by two powerful heavyweights as former heavyweight champion Cain Velasquez makes his long-awaited return to the Octagon to meet former title challenger Francis Ngannou, who with a win will be back in contention for the title.

After winning six in a row, Ngannou was very close to becoming the world champion in January 2018, but former champ Stipe Miocic exposed his weakness in the ground game to hand Ngannou a decision loss.

That streak snapping loss dented The Predator's confidence as he also lost the bout that followed against Derrick Lewis via decision.

However, Ngannou, got back on win column with a first-round knockout of Curtis Blaydes in November 2018 and will look to build on that momentum. As far as Velasquez is concerned, the bout will be his first since a July, 2016 defeat of Travis Browne.

Once upon a time, a giant roamed the HW ranks...@CainMMA headlines the FIRST main event on ESPN this Sunday. #UFCPhoenix pic.twitter.com/PtJCn6QpMO — UFC (@ufc) February 15, 2019

In the co-main event of UFC on ESPN 1, James Vick, who was originally scheduled to meet Paul Felder at last month's cancelled UFC 233 card will be in action in the rescheduled lightweight bout tonight.

The Texecutioner Vick will look to bounce back from a tough loss to former World Series of Fighting champion Justin Gaethje, while The Irish Dragon Felder, will look to rebound from a loss to "Platinum" Mike Perry.

Also on the main card include a strawweight fight between Cortney Casey and Cynthia Calvillo, a featherweight showdown between Alex Caceres and Kron Gracie, a welterweight fight between Vicente Luque and Bryan Barberena, and a featherweight bout between Andre Fili and Myles Jury.

A bantamweight bout headlines the preliminary card as Jimmie Rivera meets Aljamian Sterling. While, the likes of Benito Lopez, Manny Bermudez, Ashlee Evans-Smith, Andrea Lee and more will also be in action on the prelims.

Here is all you need to know about UFC on ESPN: Ngannou vs. Velasquez:

When and where is UFC on ESPN 1 taking place?

The event takes place at the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix on Sunday (February 17). Due to time difference, the event will take place on Monday (February 18) morning in India.

What time does UFC on ESPN 1 start?

Preliminary Card starts at 4:00 AM IST (February 18) (5:30 PM ET, 10:30 PM GMT). Main card starts at 7:30 AM IST (February 18) (9:00PM ET, 2:00 AM GMT (February 18)).

How to watch UFC on ESPN: Ngannou vs. Velasquez in India?

Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2HD will show the main card live in India. The live stream of the main card is available via Sony LIV. The preliminary card will be available via UFC Fight Pass.

Here is scheduled fight card for UFC on ESPN 1:

Main Card

1. Heavyweight bout: Francis Ngannou vs. Cain Velasquez

2. Lightweight bout: James Vick vs. Paul Felder

3. Women's Strawweight bout: Cortney Casey vs. Cynthia Calvillo

4. Featherweight bout: Alex Caceres vs. Kron Gracie

5. Welterweight bout: Vicente Luque vs. Bryan Barberena

6. Featherweight bout: Andre Fili vs. Myles Jury

Preliminary Card

1. Bantamweight bout: Jimmie Rivera vs. Aljamain Sterling

2. Catchweight bout: Benito Lopez vs. Manny Bermudez

3. Women's Flyweight bout: Ashlee Evans-Smith vs. Andrea Lee

4. Lightweight bout: Scott Holtzman vs. Nik Lentz

5. Catchweight bout: Renan Barao vs. Luke Sanders

6. Women's Catchweight bout: Jessica Penne vs. Jodie Esquibel

7. Women's Strawweight bout: Aleksandra Albu vs. Emily Whitmire