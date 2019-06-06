English

Get breaking news alerts from myKhel

Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

UFC returns to San Antonio with action-packed Fight Night

By
UFC returns to San Antonio on July 20
UFC returns to San Antonio on July 20

Las Vegas, June 6: UFC is set to return to San Antonio for the first time in five years with a thrilling fight card featuring top contenders and rising prospects. The main event is still to be announced.

UFC Fight Night on ESPN will air live from the AT&T Center exclusively on ESPN and ESPN Deportes at 8 p.m. CT on Saturday, July 20, with the ESPN prelims kicking off at 5 p.m. CT. Doors open at 4 p.m. CT. All UFC live events will also be available in English and Spanish.

UFC Fight Night on ESPN will feature a trio of exciting heavyweight bouts guaranteed to deliver fireworks for fight fans.

Submission ace and No. 9 ranked contender Aleksei Oleinik (57-12-1, fighting out of Moscow, Russia) takes on dangerous No.14 Walt Harris (12-7 1NC, fighting out of Birmingham, Ala.) in a battle of finishers.

Hard-hitting strikers collide when Greg Hardy (4-1, fighting out of Coconut Creek, Fla.) squares off with Juan Adams (5-1, fighting out of Houston, Texas).

In a highly anticipated rematch, former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski (27-18 2NC, fighting out of Chicago, Ill.) runs it back with Ben Rothwell (36-11, fighting out of Kenosha, Wisc.).

Announced bouts on the card include:

• In a pivotal women's flyweight contenders bout, No. 3 ranked Liz Carmouche (13-6, fighting out of San Diego, Calif.) faces No. 5 Roxanne Modafferi (23-16, fighting out of Las Vegas, Nev.)

• No. 5 bantamweight contender Raquel Pennington (9-8, fighting out of Colorado Springs, Colo.) hopes to re-assert herself in the title hunt against surging No. 9 Irene Aldana (10-4, fighting out of Guadalajara, Mexico)

• No. 15 ranked lightweight contender and Texas native James Vick (13-3, fighting out of Fort Worth, Tex.) looks to put on a show-stealing performance against dangerous finisher Dan Hooker (18-8, fighting out of Auckland, New Zealand)

• Former flyweight title challenger Ray Borg (11-4, fighting out of Albuquerque, N.M.) goes for his first win in the UFC bantamweight division against undefeated newcomer Gabriel Silva (7-0, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)

• Perennial fan favorite Alex Caceres (14-12 1NC, fighting out of Miami, Fla.) squares off with tough Steven Peterson (17-8, fighting out of Dallas, Texas)

• Sam Alvey (33-11 1NC, fighting out of Temecula, Calif.) goes for his 20th career knockout win against Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt Klidson Abreu (14-3, fighting out of Bairro Alto, State of Paraná, Brazil)

• Dana White's Contender Series signee Domingo Pilarte (8-1, fighting out of Houston, Texas) debuts against Felipe Colares (8-1, fighting out of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil)

• In a clash of bantamweight prospects, Mario Bautista (6-1, fighting out of Phoenix, Ariz.) takes on Jin Soo Son (9-3, fighting out of Seoul, South Korea)

Source: Press Release

More UFC FIGHT NIGHT News

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Predictions
Match 10 - June 6 2019, 03:00 PM
Australia
West Indies
Predict Now
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Thursday, June 6, 2019, 9:15 [IST]
Other articles published on Jun 6, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue