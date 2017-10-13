UFC: Sam Alvey replaces Trevor Smith in Fight Night 118

Bengaluru, October 13: Sam Alvey steps in with just over a week away from UFC Gdansk to replace Trevor Smith to face promotion newcomer, Ramazan Emeev at UFC Fight Night 118.

UFC are in Poland in a week's time and the Ergo Arena is all set to host the event on October 21, which will be headlined by Cerrone Vs Till.

The UFC took to Twitter earlier this week to announce that Alvey will replace Smith to face former M-1 Global middleweight champion Emeev.

Trevor Smith is out! @SmilenSam will step in to face Ramazan Emeev at #UFCGdansk next Saturday! pic.twitter.com/ttP0DzEQoI — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) October 11, 2017

Emeev is on a four-fight win streak, two of which were title defenses. His last defeat was a title loss against Bellator MMA veteran, Vyacheslav Vasilevsky in 2014, however, the Russia-based Azerbaijani submitted Vasilevsky to reclaim his belt in 2015.

Sam Alvey comes into the fight fresh off a split-decision victory against Rashad Evans at UFC Fight Night 114 in Mexico City. Alvey's last defeat came against Thales Leites at UFC Fight Night 108 in April this year.