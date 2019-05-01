UFC to visit South Carolina for the first time on June 22

UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+ will stream live from Bon Secours Wellness Arena exclusively on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 22 (in both English and Spanish), with the prelims kicking off at 4 p.m. ET and airing on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes. Doors open at 3 p.m. ET.

Announced bouts on the card include:

• No. 10 ranked women's flyweight Andrea Lee (10-2, fighting out of Shreveport, La.) looks to remain undefeated in the UFC when she takes on No. 11 ranked Montana De La Rosa (10-4, fighting out of Fort Worth, Texas)

We recently caught up with @AndreaKGBLee, who is set to take on Montana De La Rosa at #UFCGreenville.



Hear what she had to say bout what she was looking for in her next match-up, the challenges of being away from her daughter during fight camp and more 🔊🆙 pic.twitter.com/Exm871iVcH — UFC News (@UFCNews) April 30, 2019

• Fresh off his "Fight of the Night" bonus-earning effort in Phoenix earlier this year, Bryan Baberena (14-6, fighting out of Glendale, Ariz.) aims to put on another show for the fans when he faces Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight signee Randy Brown (10-3, fighting out of Queens, N.Y.)

• North Carolina native Allen Crowder (10-3, fighting out of Mebane, N.C.) goes for his second consecutive UFC win when he battles former kickboxing champion Jairzinho Rozenstruik(6-0, fighting out of Paramaribo, Suriname)

• Dana White's Contender Series alum Kevin Holland (15-4, fighting out of Fort Worth, Texas) intends to prove that he is the top prospect in the middleweight division by being the first man to KO Alessio Di Chirico (12-2, fighting out of Rome, Italy)

• Grappling specialist Ashley Yoder (6-4, fighting out of Temecula, Calif.) hunts for her first UFC submission when she squares off with Japanese standout Syuri Kondo (6-2, fighting out of Tokyo, Japan)

• Brazilian middleweight finisher Markus Perez(11-2, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) looks to spoil the UFC debut of Daniel Cormier protégé Deron Winn (5-0, fighting out of San Jose, Calif.)

• Flyweight prospect Ariane Lipski (11-4, fighting out of Curitiba, Brazil) aims to prove that she can compete with the best in the world when she meets veteran Molly McCann (8-2, fighting out of Liverpool, England)

• Andre Ewell(13-5, fighting out of Riverside, Calif.) intends to bounce back into the win column and earn his first UFC finish by taking out Anderson dos Santos(20-7, fighting out of São Paulo, Brazil)

Source: Press Release