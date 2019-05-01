UFC to visit South Carolina for the first time on June 22

Las Vegas, May 1: For the first time in UFC history, the promotion will head to South Carolina as it visits the city of Greenville on June 22. Thrilling matchups featuring some of UFC's top athletes will be on display in what will be a can't-miss event for fight fans. The main event is still to be announced.
UFC FIGHT NIGHT ON ESPN+ will stream live from Bon Secours Wellness Arena exclusively on ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, June 22 (in both English and Spanish), with the prelims kicking off at 4 p.m. ET and airing on ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes. Doors open at 3 p.m. ET.
Announced bouts on the card include:
• No. 10 ranked women's flyweight Andrea Lee (10-2, fighting out of Shreveport, La.) looks to remain undefeated in the UFC when she takes on No. 11 ranked Montana De La Rosa (10-4, fighting out of Fort Worth, Texas)
We recently caught up with @AndreaKGBLee, who is set to take on Montana De La Rosa at #UFCGreenville.
Hear what she had to say bout what she was looking for in her next match-up, the challenges of being away from her daughter during fight camp and more
• Fresh off his "Fight of the Night" bonus-earning effort in Phoenix earlier this year, Bryan Baberena (14-6, fighting out of Glendale, Ariz.) aims to put on another show for the fans when he faces Dana White: Lookin' for a Fight signee Randy Brown (10-3, fighting out of Queens, N.Y.)
• North Carolina native Allen Crowder (10-3, fighting out of Mebane, N.C.) goes for his second consecutive UFC win when he battles former kickboxing champion Jairzinho Rozenstruik(6-0, fighting out of Paramaribo, Suriname)
• Dana White's Contender Series alum Kevin Holland (15-4, fighting out of Fort Worth, Texas) intends to prove that he is the top prospect in the middleweight division by being the first man to KO Alessio Di Chirico (12-2, fighting out of Rome, Italy)
• Grappling specialist Ashley Yoder (6-4, fighting out of Temecula, Calif.) hunts for her first UFC submission when she squares off with Japanese standout Syuri Kondo (6-2, fighting out of Tokyo, Japan)
• Brazilian middleweight finisher Markus Perez(11-2, fighting out of Sao Paulo, Brazil) looks to spoil the UFC debut of Daniel Cormier protégé Deron Winn (5-0, fighting out of San Jose, Calif.)
It's official!
Liverpool's @MeatballMolly faces @Ariane_Lipski at #UFCGreenville!
• Flyweight prospect Ariane Lipski (11-4, fighting out of Curitiba, Brazil) aims to prove that she can compete with the best in the world when she meets veteran Molly McCann (8-2, fighting out of Liverpool, England)
• Andre Ewell(13-5, fighting out of Riverside, Calif.) intends to bounce back into the win column and earn his first UFC finish by taking out Anderson dos Santos(20-7, fighting out of São Paulo, Brazil)
Source: Press Release