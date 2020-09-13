UFC Vegas 10 results: Waterson earns split decision over Hill, Azaitar stops Worthy in a flash

Waterson and Hill delivered a technical and heart-rending perfomance worthy of a truly great main event fight. While Hill came out strong with her elbows and knees in the opening two rounds, Waterson turned the tide in the next two with takedowns and a fury of striking.

The final round was razor thin, and they threw everything until the bell. Waterson edged out the split decision victory, and both women took home the Fight of the Night bonus.

In the co-main event, Ottman Azaitar showcased beautiful and brutal striking to land multiple combinations on Khama Worthy, sending him to the canvas with unanswered punches in just 93 seconds for the TKO victory.

Also on the main card, Billy Quarantillo and Kyle Nelson opened with a competitive match, but Quarantillo felt his opponent slowing in the second round, and was able to get a knockout in just seven seconds in the third.

Bobby Green disregarded the Brazilian jiu jitsu acumen of Alan Patrick by ruling all three rounds with big takedowns, ground control, and heavy punches on the feet to get the unanimous decision.

Ed Herman weathered two very tough rounds from Mike Rodriguez, almost getting finished by body shots and head punches, to get a submission win by a kimura in the third.

Later, in their anticipated rematch, Roxanne Modafferi and Andrea Lee engaged in a very technical bout that went back and forth through textbook takedowns and crisp striking, and on the scorecards it went to Modafferi for a unanimous decision.

Earlier in the preliminary card, there were decision wins for Sijara Eubanks and Bryan Barberena, while Kevin Croom, Alexandr Romanov, Jailin Turner and Sabina Mazo all picked up submission wins.

UFC Vegas 10: Waterson vs Hill final results

Main Card

1. Women's Strawweight bout: Michelle Waterson defeated Angela Hill via split decision (47-48, 49-46, 49-48)

2. Lightweight bout: Ottman Azaitar defeated Khama Worthy via TKO at 1:33 of round 1

3. Women's Flyweight bout: Roxanne Modafferi defeated Andrea Lee via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

4. Light Heavyweight bout: Ed Herman defeated Mike Rodriguez via submission (kimura) at 2:41 of round 3

5. Lightweight bout: Bobby Green defeated Alan Patrick via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

6. Featherweight bout: Billy Quarantillo defeated Kyle Nelson via KO at 0:07 of round 3

Preliminary Card

1. Women's Bantamweight bout: Sijara Eubanks defeated Julia Avila via unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)

2. Lightweight bout: Kevin Croom defeated Roosevelt Roberts via submission (guillotine) at 0:31 of round 1

3. Heavyweight bout: Alexandr Romanov defeated Roque Martinez via submission (arm triangle) at 4:22 of round 2

4. Catchweight bout (165 lb): Jailin Turner defeated Brok Weaver via submission (RNC) at 4:20 of round 2

5. Welterweight bout: Bryan Barberena defeated Anthony Ivy via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

6. Women's Flyweight bout: Sabina Mazo defeated Justine Kish via submission (RNC) at 3:57 of round 3