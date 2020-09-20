UFC Vegas 11 results: Covington dominates Woodley to get closer to regaining welterweight title

Former UFC welterweight champions Colby Covington and Tyron Woodley quickly engaged at the opening bell in their highly anticipated main event match up.

Covington was the early aggressor, and carried it through four rounds by using his striking to set up shoots for his wrestling. In the final round, Covington was working in top position when Woodley sustained a sudden injury and the fight was stopped.

Covington's dominant performance gets him closer to an opportunity to reclaim the welterweight belt, while it handed Woodley his third straight loss.

In the co-main event, exciting fan favorite Donald Cerrone and proven finisher Niko Price stood toe to toe and boxed with each other for two rounds, adding in heavy body kicks, a treat for fans of striking.

In the final round, Cerrone scored with takedowns, and coupled with a point deduction to Price because of eye pokes, the entertaining bout was scored a majority draw.

Also on the main card, rising middleweights Kevin Holland and Darren Stewart opened the main card with walloping punches and kicks and surprisingly went the distance of the bout, with Holland edging out the split decision win.

Entertaining grapplers Mackenzie Dern and Randa Markos went straight to the ground game, and Dern showed her prowess by tapping out Markos with a first round armbar submission.

Light heavyweight rankers #11 Johnny Walker and # 12 Ryan Spann clinched for a minute, then threw everything they had at each other, and it was Walker who rallied from being stunned to get the first round TKO with elbows and hammer fists.

Surging rookie Khamzat Chimaev took on tough veteran Gerald Meerschaert and cemented his acclaim with an incredible first punch knockout in only 17 seconds.

Meanwhile, in the preliminary card, there were decision wins for David Dvorak and Andre Ewell, while the likes of Mayra Bueno Silva, Jessica-Rose Clark, Randy Costa, Darrick Minner, Tyson Nam and Damon Jackson earned stoppage wins.

UFC Vegas 11: Covington vs Woodley Results

Main Card

1. Welterweight bout: Colby Covington defeated Tyron Woodley via fifth-round TKO

2. Welterweight bout: Donald Cerrone vs. Niko Price resulted in a majority draw

3. Middleweight bout: Khamzat Chimaev defeated Gerald Meerschaert via first-round KO

4. Light Heavyweight bout: Johnny Walker defeated Ryan Spann via first-round KO

5. Women's Strawweight bout: Mackenzie Dern defeated Randa Markos via first-round submission

6. Middleweight bout: Kevin Holland defeated Darren Stewart via split decision

Preliminary card

1. Women's Flyweight bout: Mayra Bueno Silva defeated Mara Romero Borella via first-round submission

2. Flyweight bout: David Dvorak defeated Jordan Espinosa via unanimous decision

3. Women's Bantamweight bout: Jessica-Rose Clark defeated Sarah Alpar via third-round TKO

4. Bantamweight bout: Randy Costa defeated Journey Newson via first-round KO

5. Bantamweight bout: Andre Ewell defeated Irwin Rivera via split decision

6. Featherweight bout: Darrick Minner defeated TJ Laramie via first-round submission

7. Bantamweight bout: Tyson Nam defeated Jerome Rivera via second-round TKO

8. Featherweight bout: Damon Jackson defeated Mirsad Bektic via third-round submission