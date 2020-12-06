UFC Vegas 16 results: Vettori edges Hermansson for decision in record-breaking main event

In the main event middleweight bout, #4 middleweight contender Jack Hermansson faced #12 Marvin Vettori and the high stakes lit the two on fire from the opening bell.

Vettori got a huge knockdown in the middle of the first round, and reversed for top control in the second. Hermansson turned the tide in round three, and both kept up a high momentum of strikes into round four.

The final round was an exhibition of toughness and cardio, with the output of shots from both leading to the UFC record-breaking number of strikes in a middleweight bout. Vettori walked away with the unanimous victory, and becomes the first Italian fighter to break into the top ten rankings.

In the co-main event, former interim light heavyweight title challenger and #15 Ovince Saint Preux faced undefeated Dana White's Contender Series contract winner Jamahal Hill in a veteran versus rookie match up.

In the first round, Saint Preux went for leg kicks and Hill targeted with body punches. In the second, Hill found his range and landed numerous head punches that had the referee step in to stop the fight.

Other action on the card:

In a heavyweight opener, Jake Collier used punishing leg kicks and powerful punching combinations to earn a unanimous decision over Gian Villante.

Ilia Topuria remains unbeaten after a walk-off first round KO of Damon Jackson.

Louis Smolka and Jose Quinonez delivered an exciting, active two rounds, with Smolka getting a takedown that led to his victory by a ground and pound TKO.

Contender Series winner and UFC debutant Jordan Leavitt made his presence known to the lightweight division with a fast slam KO to massive veteran Matt Wiman.

Light heavyweights Roman Dolidze and John Allan delivered a fun back and forth fight that ranged from big strikes to entertaining grappling, and Dolidze's efforts earned him the win on the scorecards.

Gabriel Benitez and Justin Jaynes engaged with high volume in their featherweight contest, and Benitez was the first to the finish with a knee to the body and follow up punches to get the TKO in the first round.

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Vettori final results

Main Card

1. Middleweight bout: Marvin Vettori defeated Jack Hermansson via unanimous decision

2. Light Heavyweight bout: Jamahal Hill defeated Ovince Saint Preux via TKO at 3:37 of round 2

3. Lightweight bout: Gabriel Benitez defeated Justin Jaynes via TKO at 4:06 of round 1

4. Light Heavyweight bout: Roman Dolidze defeated John Allan via split decision

5. Lightweight bout: Jordan Leavitt defeated Matt Wiman via KO at 0:22 of round 1

Preliminary Card

1. Bantamweight bout: Louis Smolka defeated Jose Quinonez via TKO at 2:15 of round 2

2. Featherweight bout: Ilia Topuria defeated Damon Jackson via KO at 2:38 of round 1

3. Heavyweight bout: Jake Collier defeated Gian Villante via unanimous decision