UFC Vegas 30: Gane vs. Volkov fight card, date, India time, telecast and live streaming info

A pair of massive heavyweight bouts top this weekend's card, with the main event being a clash of elite strikers No.3 ranked Ciryl Gane and No.5 ranked Alexander Volkov, while the co-main event sees Canadian standout Tanner Boser battle skilled finisher Ovince Saint Preux.

Also on the main card features a not to miss bout as break-out stars look to become contenders when Raoni Barcelos takes on Timur Valiev in a bantamweight bout, while Featherweight finishers collide as Andre Fili returns to the Octagon against Daniel Pineda.

In the potential main card opener, Renato Moicano meets Jai Herbert in an intriguing lightweight bout, while Nicolas Dalby squares off with Tim Means in a welterweight bout.

Meanwhile, the preliminary card will feature the likes of Michel Prazeres. Kennedy Nzechukwu, Warlley Alves, Marcin Prachnio, Isaac Villanueva, Julia Avila, Julija Stoliarenko, Charles Rosa, Justin Jaynes, Yancy Medeiros and Damir Hadzovic in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 30: Gane vs. Volkov

When and where is UFC Vegas 30 taking place?

The event takes place on Saturday (June 26) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. Due to time difference, the event heads into the early hours of Sunday (June 27) in India.

What time does UFC Vegas 30 start?

The preliminary card starts at at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT / 5 PM GMT / 10:30 PM IST (Saturday, June 26) and continuing with the main card at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT / 8 PM GMT (Saturday, June 26) | 1:30 AM IST (Sunday, June 27).

Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 30?

In India, the main card will be shown live on Sony TEN 1 & Sony TEN 1HD, and streamed live via Sony LIV. In the US, he entire card will be available in English and Spanish on ESPN+.

UFC Vegas 30: Gane vs. Volkov Fight Card

Main Card

1. Heavyweight bout: Ciryl Gane vs. Alexander Volkov

2. Heavyweight bout: Tanner Boser vs. Ovince St. Preux

3. Bantamweight bout: Raoni Barcelos vs. Timur Valiev

4. Featherweight bout: Andre Fili vs. Daniel Pineda

5. Welterweight bout: Tim Means vs. Nicolas Dalby

6. Lightweight bout: Renato Moicano vs. Jai Herbert

Preliminary Card

1. Light Heavyweight bout: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Danilo Marques

2. Welterweight bout: Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Michel Prazeres

3. Welterweight bout: Warlley Alves vs. Jeremiah Wells

4. Light Heavyweight bout: Marcin Prachnio vs. Isaac Villanueva

5. Women's Bantamweight bout: Julia Avila vs. Julija Stoliarenko

6. Featherweight bout: Charles Rosa vs. Justin Jaynes

7. Lightweight bout: Yancy Medeiros vs. Damir Hadzovic