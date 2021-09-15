UFC Vegas 37: Smith vs. Spann fight card, date, time in India and where to watch

The main event will be a matchup between top rankers in the division as No. 6 ranked Anthony Smith faces No. 11 ranked Ryan Spann, while show stealers Ion Cutelaba and Devin Clark are set to create sparks in the co-main event.

Also on the main card, an exciting women's flyweight bout sees Ariane Lipski take on Mandy Bohm, while No. 14 ranked lightweight contender Arman Tsarukyan faces Christos Giagos and middleweight finishers Joaquin Buckley and Antonio Arroyo lock horns.

In the potential main card opener, top bantamweight prospects Nate Maness and Tony Gravely collide after the preliminary card main event featuring Dana White's Contender Series signee Nikolas Motta and UFC newcomer Cameron VanCamp, who has won 13 stoppage wins of 15.

Meanwhile, the rest of the preliminary card is set to feature the likes of Mike Rodriguez, Pannie Kianzad, Raquel Pennington, Montel Jackson, Erin Blanchfield, Impa Kasanganay, Gustavo Lopez, Heili Alateng and Emily Whitmire.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 37:

UFC action is back next Saturday with a collision between two hard-hitting LHWs 💥



[ #UFCVegas37 | Sat Sep. 18th | Live on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/Um3UFkNCg0 — UFC (@ufc) September 12, 2021 Date, Venue, Timings and Telecast Information When and where is UFC Vegas 37 taking place? The event takes place on Saturday (September 18) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. And due to time difference in India, the event will start on September 4 and go into the early hours of Sunday (September 19). What time does UFC Vegas 37 start? The preliminary card starts at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT / 8 PM GMT (Saturday, September 18) | 1:30 AM IST (Sunday, September 19). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 7 PM PM ET / 1 PM PT / 11 PM GMT (September 18) | 4:30 AM IST (Sunday, September 19). Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 37? The main card will shown live on Sony TEN 1 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) with live streaming available on Sony LIV. In the US, all bouts will be available on ESPN+. OH MY GOODNESS! 😱@Newmansa94 bringing the heat to #UFCVegas37 on Saturday! pic.twitter.com/L9gD11hmw6 — UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) September 13, 2021 UFC Vegas 37 Fight Card Main Card 1. Light Heavyweight bout: Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann 2. Light Heavyweight bout: Ion Cutelaba vs. Devin Clark 3. Women's Flyweight bout: Ariane Lipski vs. Mandy Bohm 4. Lightweight bout: Arman Tsarukyan vs. Christos Giagos 5. Middleweight bout: Joaquin Buckley vs. Antonio Arroyo 6. Bantamweight bout: Nate Maness vs. Tony Gravely Preliminary Card 1. Lightweight bout: Nikolas Motta vs. Cameron VanCamp 2. Light Heavyweight bout: Mike Rodriguez vs. Tafon Nchukwi 3. Women's Bantamweight bout: Pannie Kianzad vs. Raquel Pennington 4. Lightweight bout: Dakota Bush vs. Zhu Rong 5. Bantamweight bout: Montel Jackson vs. JP Buys 6. Women's Flyweight bout: Erin Blanchfield vs. Sarah Alpar 7. Welterweight bout: Impa Kasanganay vs. Carlston Harris 8. Bantamweight bout: Gustavo Lopez vs. Heili Alateng 9. Women's Flyweight bout: Emily Whitmire vs. Hannah Goldy LHW contenders headlining our return to action this Saturday 💢



[ #UFCVegas37 | Sep 18 | Live on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/YXEI3J1aDN — UFC (@ufc) September 13, 2021 Main Event: Smith vs Spann Talking Points Anthony Smith ● Most Light Heavyweight Finishes Since 2018 ● Boasts an impressive 94 percent finishing rate ● Currently undefeated in 2021 ● Secured two first-round finishes over Jimmy Crute and Devin Clark ● Knockouts by Four Techniques ● Eighth Largest Statistical Comeback in Light Heavyweight History ● 19 wins by KO, 13 by submission (5 triangle, 3 RNC, 2 armbar, arm triangle, 2 undisclosed submissions) ● 7-1 between UFC appearances - most recent non-UFC bout was first round TKO of Josh Neer on 1/14/16 ● 19 first round finishes ● Has won nine of his last 13 and two in a row Ryan Spann ● Five wins by KO, 11 by submission (8 guillotine, 3 rear naked choke) ● 13 first round finishes ● Has won nine of his last 10 ● Sixth Shortest Average UFC Fight Time Among Active Light Heavyweights ● Fourth Highest Knockdown Rate Among Active Light Heavyweights ● Fifth Highest Submission Attempt Average Among Active Light Heavyweights No words necessary for @ICutelaba 😤



[ #UFCVegas37 | Saturday | Live on @ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/c2GllQZSQs — UFC (@ufc) September 13, 2021 Co-main Event: Cutelaba vs Clark Talking Points Ion Cutelaba ● Owner of 13 first-round finishes, including 10 in 1:13 or less ● Has wins over Khalil Rountree, Gadzhimurad Antigulov and Luis Henrique da Silva ● Twelve wins by KO, two by submission (2 Omoplata) - has finished all but one of his wins ● Thirteen first round finishes ● Lone pre-UFC loss in 2013 via DQ (punches to back of head) ● Ten finishes in 1:13 or less ● Two knockouts in less than 10 seconds ● Six finishes in less than 30 seconds ● Has won three of his last seven Devin Clark ● The 2009 NJCAA wrestling champion ● Has wins over Alonzo Menifield, Darko Stosic and Mike Rodriguez ● Three wins by KO, one by submission (RNC) ● Two first round finishes ● Has won six of his last 10 ● Had 4-1 amateur record