UFC Vegas 38 results and recap: Santos outworks Walker for decision win, Holland-Daukaus ends in no contest

The main even of UFC Vegas 38, saw No.5 ranked Santos and No.10 ranked Walker saw two flamboyant strikers turn into calculated tacticians in a pivotal light heavyweight contenders' bout.

Santos' southpaw combinations pressured Walker into kicking from range. Santos landed the harder shots throughout five rounds and it earned him the win on the scorecards.

Following the win, Santos said, "There are a lot of people crying right now... because they know what I went through. I fight every single day to be here. Keep believing in your dreams. Mom, I send you a big hug and kiss."

In the co-main event at middleweight, Kyle Daukaus was employing his wrestling against #14 Kevin Holland when an unfortunate clash of heads hastened the end.

Holland was knocked down, and Daukaus was able to get a finishing rear naked choke because of it. The stoppage was video reviewed, and referee Dan Miragliotta declared it a No Contest.

Earlier, Alexander Hernandez opened the main card by knocking out Octagon freshman and late notice stand in Mike Breeden in the first round, while Niko Price and Krzysztof Jotko earned decision wins over Alex Oliveira and Misha Cirkunov respectively.

In a preliminary card peppered with KOs, the highlight reel commendation goes out to Douglas Silva De Andrade who opened the event by taking out Gaetano Pirrello in mid-air with a left hook in the first round.

Also on the preliminary card, Casey O'Neill, Jamie Mullarkey, Alejandro Perez and Stephanie Egger picked up stoppage wins, while Jared Gordon and Karol Rosa claimed decision wins.

UFC Vegas 38 Final Results

Main Card

1. Light Heavyweight bout: Thiago Santos defeated Johnny Walker via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)

2. Middleweight bout: Kyle Daukaus and Kevin Holland fought to a no contest at 3:43 of round one

3. Welterweight bout: Niko Price defeated Alex Oliveira via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

4. Middleweight bout: Krzysztof Jotko defeated Misha Cirkunov via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

5. Lightweight bout: Alexander Hernandez defeated Mike Breeden via KO at 1:20 of round one

Preliminary Card

1. Lightweight bout: Jared Gordon defeated Joe Solecki via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

2. Women's Flyweight bout: Casey O'Neill defeated Antonina Shevchenko via TKO at 4:47 of round two

3. Women's Bantamweight bout: Karol Rosa defeated Bethe Correia via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

4. Lightweight bout: Jamie Mullarkey defeated Devonte Smith via TKO at 2:51 of round two

5. Featherweight bout: Douglas Silva De Andrade defeated Gaetano Pirrello via KO at 2:04 of round one

6. Bantamweight bout: Alejandro Perez defeated Johnny Eduardo via submission (armbar) at 4:13 of round two

7. Women's Bantamweight bout: Stephanie Egger defeated Shanna Young via TKO (strikes) at 2:22 of round two