UFC Vegas 39 results and recap: Rodriguez climbs rankings after decision win over Dern

The main event of UFC Vegas 39 saw a strawweight battle between title hopefuls, No.4 ranked Mackenzie Dern and No.6 ranked Marina Rodriguez that defined the saying "styles make fights".

Dern, one of the greatest Brazilian jiu jitsu practitioners in MMA, showed off her grappling acumen when she was able to get it to the canvas. However, Rodriguez prevented it from going there in most rounds, and pieced up Dern with brilliant striking combinations to earn the decision.

Following the win, Rodriguez said, "There was never a point where she was close to a submission... I had to pace myself, that was the plan for it. I've been ready to fight for a title since we started this thing."

In the co-main event, Randy Brown and Jared Gooden entertained with a back and forth affair that was fueled with animosity and determination. Gooden was able to do damage with calf kicks, but Brown endured and kept up his onslaught.

The bout went to the judges who scored in the favor of Brown, who said, "Shout out to my dad who is watching me live in the UFC for the first time, I love you... I know he's proud of me, too... Again, every time I get the mic, I'm going to big up Jamaica."

Also on the main card, Mariya Agapova and Sabina Mazo presented a nail-biting match. Agapova methodically mounted a good offense with strikes, and in the third round she was able to knock down Mazo. Smartly, Agapova jumped on her and finished it with a rear naked choke submission.

Matheus Nicolau took home a unanimous decision win against Tim Elliott in a flyweight bout, while Chris Gutierrez earned a split decision win over Felipe Colares in the bantamweight bout that opened the main card.

On the preliminary card, two bouts heralded up and comers to watch for. Alexandr Romanov remained undefeated with a dominant performance against Jared Vanderaa, finishing with a TKO in the second round.

Loopy Gonzalez made herself another contender in the women's strawweight division with her aggressive work against Silvana Gomez, winning with an armbar submission in round two.

Also on the prelims, Damon Jackson defeated Charles Rosa via unanimous decision in a featherweight bout, while the event opened with Steve Garcia earning a second round stoppage win against Charlie Ontiveros in a lightweight bout.

UFC Vegas 39 Results

Main Card

1. Women's Strawweight bout: Marina Rodriguez defeated Mackenzie Dern by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 49-46, 49-46)

2. Catchweight (174lb) bout: Randy Brown defeated Jared Gooden by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

3. Flyweight bout: Matheus Nicolau defeated Tim Elliott by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

4. Women's Flyweight bout: Mariya Agapova defeated Sabina Mazo by submission (rear-naked choke) at 0:53 of Round 3

5. Bantamweight bout: Chris Gutierrez defeated Felipe Colares by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 30-27)

Preliminary Card

1. Heavyweight bout: Alexandr Romanov defeated Jared Vanderaa by TKO (punches) at 4:43 of Round 2

2. Featherweight bout: Damon Jackson defeated Charles Rosa by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-27, 30-27)

3. Women's Strawweight bout: Loopy Godinez defeated Silvana Gomez Juarez by submission (armbar) at 4:14 of Round 1

4. Lightweight bout: Steve Garcia defeated Charlie Ontiveros by TKO (strikes) at 1:51 of Round 2