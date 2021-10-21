UFC Vegas 41: Costa vs. Vettori fight card, date, start time in India, telecast and live streaming info

In the main event, former title challengers and top contenders No. 2 ranked Paulo Costa and No. 5 ranked Marvin Vettori face off, while lightweight finishers Grant Dawson and Ricky Glenn look to break into the rankings by delivering a spectacular performance in the co-main event.

Also on the main card, Jessica Rose-Clark faces off with Joselyne Edwards in an exciting women's bantamweight bout, while fan favorite Alex Caceres returns to action against SeungWoo Choi at featherweight.

Plus, welterweight veterans meet as Francisco Trinaldo takes on Dwight Grant just after the main card opener which features light heavyweight finishers battle as Nicolae Negumereanu and Ike Villanueva vie for a post-fight bonus.

Meanwhile, the preliminary card will see the likes of Jun Yong Park, Gregory Rodrigues, David Onama, Mason Jones, Tabatha Ricci, Maria de Oliveira Neta, Jamie Pickett, Laureano Staropoli, Khama Worthy, Jai Herbert, Jeff Molina, Daniel Lacerda, Livia Renata Souza, Randa Markos, Jonathan Martinez and Zviad Lazishvili in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 41:

Grant Dawson (@DawsonGrant20y1) discusses rolling with an opponent change, his mentality ahead of #UFCVegas41 and his thoughts on his co-main match-up with Ricky Glenn 🔊⬆️ pic.twitter.com/9bpdheOSkw — UFC News (@UFCNews) October 21, 2021 Co-main Event: Dawson vs. Glenn Talking Points Dana White's Contender Series signee Grant seeks to extend his UFC win streak to six with another dominant performance. ● A powerful grappler ● Has finished an impressive 15 of his 17 wins ● Has stoppage wins over Michael Trizano, Darrick Minner and Leonardo Santos Glenn looks to make the most of his first UFC co-main event opportunity. ● Returned to action with spectacular 37-second KO of Joaquim Silva ● Has won 4 off his 7 bouts in UFC ● Has wins over Phillipe Nover, Gavin Tucker and Dennis Bermudez in featherweight division