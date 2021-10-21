UFC Vegas 41: Costa vs. Vettori fight card, date, start time in India, telecast and live streaming info

|
Venue, date, start time and telecast information
When and where is UFC Vegas 41 taking place?
The event takes place on Saturday (October 23) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. And due to time difference in India, the event will start on Saturday (October 23) night and head into the early hours of Sunday (October 24).
What time does UFC Vegas 41 start?
The preliminary card starts at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT / 5 PM GMT / 10:30 PM IST (Saturday, October 23). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT / 8 PM GMT (Saturday, October 23) | 1:30 AM IST (Sunday, October 24).
Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 41?
The main card will shown live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) with live streaming available on Sony LIV. In the US, all bouts will be available on ESPN+.
|
UFC Vegas 41 Fight Card
Main Card
1. Catchweight (195 lb) bout: Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori
2. Lightweight bout: Grant Dawson vs. Rick Glenn
3. Women's Bantamweight bout: Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Joselyne Edwards
4. Featherweight bout: Alex Caceres vs. Seung Woo Choi
5. Welterweight bout: Dwight Grant vs. Francisco Trinaldo
6. Light Heavyweight bout: Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ike Villanueva
Preliminary Card
1. Middleweight bout: Jun Yong Park vs. Gregory Rodrigues
2. Lightweight bout: David Onama vs. Mason Jones
3. Women's Strawweight bout: Tabatha Ricci vs. Maria de Oliveira Neta
4. Middleweight bout: Jamie Pickett vs. Laureano Staropoli
5. Lightweight bout: Khama Worthy vs. Jai Herbert
6. Flyweight bout: Jeff Molina vs. Daniel Lacerda
7. Women's Strawweight bout: Livia Renata Souza vs. Randa Markos
8. Bantamweight bout: Jonathan Martinez vs. Zviad Lazishvili
|
Main Event: Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori Talking Points
Knockout artist Costa steps back into the Octagon for the first time since challenging for the middleweight title in 2020.
● A ferocious finisher
● Highest Strike Rate in Middleweight History
● Highest Strike Accuracy Among Active Middleweights
● Has earned stoppages in 12 of his 13 wins
● Has victories over Yoel Romero, Uriah Hall and Johny Hendricks
● Fourth Smallest Bottom Position Time in Middleweight History
Vettori intends to bounce back from his UFC championship opportunity earlier this year with a vintage performance.
● Third Most Significant Strikes Landed in a Middleweight Fight
● Has 5 wins in the last 6, losing most recent bout to current champion Israel Adesanya
● Has wins over Jack Hermansson, Kevin Holland and Karl Roberson
● Most Takedowns Landed in a Middleweight Fight
● Third Most Control Time Among Active Middleweights
|
Co-main Event: Dawson vs. Glenn Talking Points
Dana White's Contender Series signee Grant seeks to extend his UFC win streak to six with another dominant performance.
● A powerful grappler
● Has finished an impressive 15 of his 17 wins
● Has stoppage wins over Michael Trizano, Darrick Minner and Leonardo Santos
Glenn looks to make the most of his first UFC co-main event opportunity.
● Returned to action with spectacular 37-second KO of Joaquim Silva
● Has won 4 off his 7 bouts in UFC
● Has wins over Phillipe Nover, Gavin Tucker and Dennis Bermudez in featherweight division