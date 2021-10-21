English
UFC Vegas 41: Costa vs. Vettori fight card, date, start time in India, telecast and live streaming info

By
UFC Vegas 41: Fight Card and TV Schedule

Bengaluru, October 21: The Ultimate Fighting Championship action continues it's action this weekend with a pivotal middleweight bout guaranteed to deliver spark in UFC Vegas 41: Costa vs. Vettori (also known as UFC on ESPN+ 54 or UFC Fight Night 196).

In the main event, former title challengers and top contenders No. 2 ranked Paulo Costa and No. 5 ranked Marvin Vettori face off, while lightweight finishers Grant Dawson and Ricky Glenn look to break into the rankings by delivering a spectacular performance in the co-main event.

Also on the main card, Jessica Rose-Clark faces off with Joselyne Edwards in an exciting women's bantamweight bout, while fan favorite Alex Caceres returns to action against SeungWoo Choi at featherweight.

Plus, welterweight veterans meet as Francisco Trinaldo takes on Dwight Grant just after the main card opener which features light heavyweight finishers battle as Nicolae Negumereanu and Ike Villanueva vie for a post-fight bonus.

Meanwhile, the preliminary card will see the likes of Jun Yong Park, Gregory Rodrigues, David Onama, Mason Jones, Tabatha Ricci, Maria de Oliveira Neta, Jamie Pickett, Laureano Staropoli, Khama Worthy, Jai Herbert, Jeff Molina, Daniel Lacerda, Livia Renata Souza, Randa Markos, Jonathan Martinez and Zviad Lazishvili in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 41:

Venue, date, start time and telecast information

When and where is UFC Vegas 41 taking place?

The event takes place on Saturday (October 23) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. And due to time difference in India, the event will start on Saturday (October 23) night and head into the early hours of Sunday (October 24).

What time does UFC Vegas 41 start?

The preliminary card starts at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT / 5 PM GMT / 10:30 PM IST (Saturday, October 23). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT / 8 PM GMT (Saturday, October 23) | 1:30 AM IST (Sunday, October 24).

Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 41?

The main card will shown live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) with live streaming available on Sony LIV. In the US, all bouts will be available on ESPN+.

UFC Vegas 41 Fight Card

Main Card

1. Catchweight (195 lb) bout: Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori

2. Lightweight bout: Grant Dawson vs. Rick Glenn

3. Women's Bantamweight bout: Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Joselyne Edwards

4. Featherweight bout: Alex Caceres vs. Seung Woo Choi

5. Welterweight bout: Dwight Grant vs. Francisco Trinaldo

6. Light Heavyweight bout: Nicolae Negumereanu vs. Ike Villanueva

Preliminary Card

1. Middleweight bout: Jun Yong Park vs. Gregory Rodrigues

2. Lightweight bout: David Onama vs. Mason Jones

3. Women's Strawweight bout: Tabatha Ricci vs. Maria de Oliveira Neta

4. Middleweight bout: Jamie Pickett vs. Laureano Staropoli

5. Lightweight bout: Khama Worthy vs. Jai Herbert

6. Flyweight bout: Jeff Molina vs. Daniel Lacerda

7. Women's Strawweight bout: Livia Renata Souza vs. Randa Markos

8. Bantamweight bout: Jonathan Martinez vs. Zviad Lazishvili

Main Event: Paulo Costa vs. Marvin Vettori Talking Points

Knockout artist Costa steps back into the Octagon for the first time since challenging for the middleweight title in 2020.

● A ferocious finisher

● Highest Strike Rate in Middleweight History

● Highest Strike Accuracy Among Active Middleweights

● Has earned stoppages in 12 of his 13 wins

● Has victories over Yoel Romero, Uriah Hall and Johny Hendricks

● Fourth Smallest Bottom Position Time in Middleweight History

Vettori intends to bounce back from his UFC championship opportunity earlier this year with a vintage performance.

● Third Most Significant Strikes Landed in a Middleweight Fight

● Has 5 wins in the last 6, losing most recent bout to current champion Israel Adesanya

● Has wins over Jack Hermansson, Kevin Holland and Karl Roberson

● Most Takedowns Landed in a Middleweight Fight

● Third Most Control Time Among Active Middleweights

Co-main Event: Dawson vs. Glenn Talking Points

Dana White's Contender Series signee Grant seeks to extend his UFC win streak to six with another dominant performance.

● A powerful grappler

● Has finished an impressive 15 of his 17 wins

● Has stoppage wins over Michael Trizano, Darrick Minner and Leonardo Santos

Glenn looks to make the most of his first UFC co-main event opportunity.

● Returned to action with spectacular 37-second KO of Joaquim Silva

● Has won 4 off his 7 bouts in UFC

● Has wins over Phillipe Nover, Gavin Tucker and Dennis Bermudez in featherweight division

Comments

Story first published: Thursday, October 21, 2021, 15:08 [IST]
