UFC Vegas 42: Holloway vs. Rodriguez fight card, date, start time in India, telecast and live streaming info

In the main event, featherweights who are guaranteed to set off the fireworks clash as former champion and No. 1 contender Max Holloway faces No. 3 ranked Yair Rodriguez, while hard-hitting heavyweights collide in the co-main event as Ben Rothwell meets Marcos Rogerio de Lima.

Also on the main card, former women's featherweight title challenger Felicia Spencer takes on Leah Letson, while Roman Dolidze squares off with Kyle Daukaus in an intriguing middleweight bout.

Plus, No. 15 ranked bantamweight contender Song Yadong and Julio Arce look to steal the

show in the main card opener right after lightweights Thiago Moises and Joel Alvarez round off the preliminary card.

Meanwhile, the rest of the prelims will see the likes of Cynthia Calvillo, Andrea Lee, Miguel Baeza, Khaos Williams, Sean Woodson, Collin Anglin, Cortney Casey, Liana Jojua, Marc Diakiese, Rafael Alves, Kennedy Nzechukwu and Da Un Jung in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 42:

When and where is UFC Vegas 42 taking place?

The event takes place on Saturday (November 13) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. And due to time difference in India, the event will start on Saturday (November 13) night and head into the early hours of Sunday (November 14).

What time does UFC Vegas 42 start?

The preliminary card starts at 1 PM ET / 10 AM PT / 6 PM GMT / 11:30 PM IST (Saturday, November 13). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT / 9 PM GMT (Saturday, November 13) | 2:30 AM IST (Sunday, November 14).

Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 42?

In India, the main card will shown live on Sony TEN 1 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) with live streaming available on Sony LIV. In the US, all bouts will be available on ESPN+.

UFC Vegas 42 Fight Card

Main Card

1. Featherweight bout: Max Holloway vs. Yair Rodriguez

2. Heavyweight bout: Ben Rothwell vs. Marcos Rogerio de Lima

3. Women's Featherweight bout: Felicia Spencer vs. Leah Letson

4. Middleweight bout: Roman Dolidze vs. Kyle Daukaus

5. Bantamweight bout: Song Yadong vs. Julio Arce

Preliminary Card

1. Lightweight bout: Thiago Moises vs. Joel Alvarez

2. Women's Flyweight bout: Cynthia Calvillo vs. Andrea Lee

3. Welterweight bout: Miguel Baeza vs. Khaos Williams

4. Featherweight bout: Sean Woodson vs. Collin Anglin

5. Women's Flyweight bout: Cortney Casey vs. Liana Jojua

6. Lightweight bout: Marc Diakiese vs. Rafael Alves

7. Light Heavyweight bout: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Da Un Jung