UFC Vegas 43 results and recap: Vieira dominates Tate as Brady takes decision over Chiesa

In the main event, Women's bantamweight contenders No. 7 ranked Vieira and No.8 ranked Tate went five rounds toe-to-toe and surprised with a contest fought mostly on the feet.

The fight went back and forth, Vieira scoring with counters and mounting the damage, and winning the unanimous decision.

Following the bout, Vieira said, "I'm here to fight the best, and Miesha Tate is one of the best of all time. She was setting up the takedown and I did not want to be taken down... I felt confident in the last two rounds and let my game go. I'm going to be the champion one day."

In the welterweight co-main event, grappling took the spotlight as undefeated prospect No. 14 ranked Sean Brady kept his record pure against No. 6 ranked Michael Chiesa. Chiesa's punching was on point, but Brady's ability to take him down was superb.

After earning the unanimous decision, Brady said, "All week I was saying how much the pressure was getting to me... but I think I proved I belong to be here.

"I grapple with the highest level grapplers and they always ask my coach, 'What school did that kid wrestle at?' I never wrestled a day in my life. This is just what I do and I'm the best at it. I want one of these main events!"

Also on the main card, Rani Yahya earned a unanimous decision win over Kyung Ho Kang in a bantamweight bout, while Taila Santos stopped Joanne Wood in the closing moments of first round of a women's flyweight bout via submission. In the main card opener, Adrian Yanez took a split decision win over Davey Grant.

Earlier in the preliminary card, Pat Sabatini, Rafa Garcia, Loopy Godinez, Cody Durden, Shayilan Nuerdanbieke and Luana Pinheiro all earned decision wins as Davey Grant vs Adrian Yanez earned the fight of the night, while Taila Santos earned the Performance of the Night bonus.

UFC Vegas 43 Final Results

Main Card

1. Women's Bantamweight bout: Ketlen Vieira defeated Miesha Tate via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 49-46)

2. Welterweight bout: Sean Brady defeated Michael Chiesa via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

3. Bantamweight bout: Rani Yahya defeated Kyung Ho Kang via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

4. Women's Flyweight bout: Taila Santos defeated Joanne Wood via submission (rear naked choke) at 4:49 of the first round

5. Bantamweight bout: Adrian Yanez defeated Davey Grant via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 27-30)

Preliminary Card

1. Featherweight bout: Pat Sabatini defeated Tucker Lutz via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

2. Lightweight bout: Rafa Garcia defeated Natan Levy via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

3. Women's Strawweight bout: Loopy Godinez defeated Loma Lookboonmee via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

4. Flyweight bout: Cody Durden defeated Aoriqileng via unanimous decision (29-28,29-28,29-28)

5. Featherweight bout: Shayilan Nuerdanbieke defeated Sean Soriano via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

6. Women's Strawweight bout: Luana Pinheiro defeated Sam Hughes via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)