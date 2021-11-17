UFC Vegas 43: Vieira vs. Tate fight card, date, start time in India, telecast and live streaming info

|
Venue, date, timings and telecast information
When and where is UFC Vegas 43 taking place?
The event takes place on Saturday (November 20) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. And due to time difference in India, the event will take place Sunday (November 21).
What time does UFC Vegas 43 start?
The preliminary card starts at 3 PM ET / 12 PM PT / 8 PM GMT (Saturday, November 20) | 1:30 AM IST (Sunday, November 21). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 6 PM ET / 3 PM PT / 11 PM GMT (Saturday, November 20) | 4:30 AM IST (Sunday, November 21).
Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 43?
The main card will shown live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) with live streaming available on Sony LIV. In the US, all bouts will be available on ESPN+.
|
UFC Vegas 43 Fight Card
Main Card
1. Women's Bantamweight bout: Ketlen Vieira vs. Miesha Tate
2. Welterweight bout: Michael Chiesa vs. Sean Brady
3. Bantamweight bout: Rani Yahya vs. Kyung Ho Kang
4. Women's Flyweight bout: Joanne Calderwood vs. Taila Santos
5. Bantamweight bout: Davey Grant vs. Adrian Yanez
Preliminary Card
1. Featherweight bout: Tucker Lutz vs. Pat Sabatini
2. Lightweight bout: Rafa Garcia vs. Natan Levy
3. Women's Strawweight bout: Loma Lookboonmee vs. Lupita Godinez
4. Lightweight bout: Fares Ziam vs. Terrance McKinney
5. Flyweight bout: Cody Durden vs. Qileng Aori
6. Featherweight bout: Sean Soriano vs. Shayilan Nuerdanbieke
7. Women's Strawweight bout: Luana Pinheiro vs. Sam Hughes
|
Main Event: Vieira vs Tate Talking Points
• Ketlen Vieira aims to recapture her early momentum and break back into the top five by defeating her first ex-UFC champion.
◦ No. 7 UFC women's bantamweight contender
◦ Four wins by submission, two via KO
◦ Three first-round finishes
◦ Holds wins over Sara McMann, Cat Zingano and Ashlee Evans-Smith
• Miesha Tate looks to prove a point by stopping Vieira in emphatic fashion.
◦ Former UFC women's bantamweight champion and No. 8 contender
◦ Seven wins by submission, four via KO
◦ Has won six of last eight
◦ Holds victories over Holly Holm, Sara McMann and Liz Carmouche
|
Co-main Event: Chiesa vs Brady Talking Points
• Michael Chiesa seeks to knock Brady from the ranks of the unbeaten and insert his name into the championship conversation.
◦ No. 6 UFC welterweight
◦ 11 wins by submission
◦ Has won four of last five
◦ Holds wins over Carlos Condit, Rafael Dos Anjos and Neil Magny
• Sean Brady plans on maintaining his perfect record by stopping Chiesa with a breakout performance.
◦ No. 14 UFC welterweight
◦ Four wins by submission, three via KO
◦ Three first-round finishes
◦ Holds wins over Court McGee, Ismail Naurdiev and Jake Matthews