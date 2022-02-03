UFC Vegas 47: Hermansson vs. Strickland fight card, date, start time in India, telecast & live streaming info

In the main event, middleweight top 10 contenders clash as No. 6 ranked Jack Hermansson takes on No. 7 ranked Sean Strickland. The co-main event will also will see more middleweight mayhem as finishers Punahele Soriano and Nick Maximov lock horns.

Also on the main card, Shavkat Rakhmonov looks to keep his undefeated, 100 percent finishing streak alive when he faces Carlston Harris at welterweight, while veteran Sam Alvey aims for another signature KO against Brendan Allen at light heavyweight.

Plus, Tresean Gore intends to prove that he is the best athlete from The Ultimate Fighter season 29 when he faces season champion Bryan Battle at middleweight after an exciting featherweight bout sees Julian Erosa match up with Steven Peterson in the potential main card opener.

Meanwhile, the preliminary card, will see the likes of Miles Johns, Hakeem Dawodu, Michael Trizano, Marc-Andre Barriault, Alexis Davis, Julija Stoliarenko, Danilo Marques, Jason Witt and Malcolm Gordon in action among other MMA talents.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 47: Hermansson vs Strickland

When and where is UFC Vegas 47 taking place?

The event takes place on Saturday (February 5) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. And due to time difference in India, the event will take place in the early hours of Sunday (February 6).

What time does UFC Vegas 47 start?

The preliminary card starts at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT / 9 PM GMT (Saturday, February 5) | 2:30 AM IST (Sunday, February 6). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 7 PM PM ET / 4 PM PT (Saturday, February 5) | 12 AM GMT / 5:30 AM IST (Sunday, February 6).

Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 47?

The main card will shown live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) with live streaming available on Sony LIV. In the US, all bouts will be available on ESPN+.

UFC Vegas 47: Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland Fight Card

Main Card

1. Middleweights bout: Jack Hermansson vs. Sean Strickland

2. Middleweight bout: Punahele Soriano vs. Nick Maximov

3. Welterweight bout: Shavkat Rakhmonov vs. Carlston Harris

4. Light Heavyweights bout: Sam Alvey vs. Phillip Hawes

5. Middleweight bout: Tresean Gore vs. Bryan Battle

6. Featherweight bout: Julian Erosa vs. Steven Peterson

Preliminary Card

1. Bantamweight bout: Miles Johns vs. John Castaneda



2. Featherweight bout: Hakeem Dawodu vs. Michael Trizano

3. Middleweight bout: Chidi Njokuani vs. Marc-Andre Barriault

4. Women's Bantamweight bout: Alexis Davis vs. Julija Stoliarenko

5. Light Heavyweights bout: Jailton Almeida vs. Danilo Marques

6. Welterweight bout: Jason Witt vs. Philip Rowe

7. Flyweight bout: Malcolm Gordon vs. Denys Bondar