UFC Vegas 48 results and recap: Hill KOs Walker in the very first round as Daukaus chokes Pickett

Light heavyweight contenders No. 10 ranked Walker and No. 12 ranked Hill came out by throwing everything they had at each other in the main event. Hill was the man to get the job done quickly and in spectacular fashion with a right hand that KOed Walker on his feet.

After the first round KO, Hill said, "I feel great. I just wanted to come out here and show myself again, and show what I can do. It's time to have a different conversation because you're all asking the wrong questions about me.

"'Where's he going next?' How good am I for real? Stop doubting and start believing. Call me M.E. 'Mal (short for Jamahal). Main Event 'Mal."

In the co-main event, Kyle Daukaus spoiled the pristine grappling defense of Jamie Pickett in their catchweight bout with a choke that got the tap in the last second of round one.

Following the submission win, Daukaus said, "It feels great to get back in here and enjoy the victory. My brother (Chirs Daukaus) has a fight on March 26th, any time after that I'm available to get back in here. I want to call out Tony Ferguson because I have more D'arce chokes than anyone so I want to be called 'The D'arce Knight'".

Also on the main card, Joaquin Buckley earned split decision over Abdul Razak Alhassan in a middleweight bout, while Parker Porter earned the points on the judges scorecard against Alan Baudot in a heavyweight bout.

In the main card opener, lightweight legend Jim Miller made it a rough UFC debut for Dana White's Contender Series prospect Nikolas Motta with signature leg kicks and a second round TKO. Miller's 34th victory tied Donald "Cowboy" Cerrone for the most wins in UFC history.

In the preliminary card two fighters earned Performance of the Night bonuses as Stephanie Egger was able to put away Jessica-Rose Clark just two minutes into the second round with an impressive armbar, and David Onama got a stunning comeback KO win over Gabriel Benitez in his short-notice UFC debut.

Also, Chad Anheliger and Chas Skelly earned stoppage wins in their respective bantamweight and featherweight bouts against Jesse Strader and Mark Striegl, while the likes of Mario Bautista, Jonathan Pearce and Gloria de Paula claimed decision wins.

UFC Vegas 48 Final Results

Main Card

1. Light Heavyweight bout: Jamahal Hill defeated Johnny Walker via KO at 2:55 of the first round

2. Catchweight (195 lb) bout: Kyle Daukaus defeated Jamie Pickett via submission (D'Arce choke) at 4:59 of the first round

3. Middleweight bout: Joaquin Buckley defeated Abdul Razak Alhassan via split decision (29-28, 29-28, 28-29)

4. Lightweight bout: Jim Miller defeated Nikolas Motta via TKO (strikes) at 1:58 of the second round

5. Heavyweight bout: Parker Porter defeated Alan Baudot via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Preliminary Card

1. Bantamweight bout: Mario Bautista defeated Jay Perrin via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

2. Featherweight bout: Jonathan Pearce defeated Christian Rodriguez via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

3. Bantamweight bout: Chad Anheliger defeated Jesse Strader via TKO (strikes) at 3:33 of the third round

4. Women's Strawweight bout: Gloria de Paula defeated Diana Belbita via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

5. Featherweight bout: Chas Skelly defeated Mark Striegl via TKO (strikes) at 2:01 of the second round

6. Women's Bantamweight bout: Stephanie Egger defeated Jessica-Rose Clark via submission (armbar) at 3:44 of the first round

7. Featherweight bout: David Onama defeated Gabriel Benitez via TKO (strikes) at 4:24 of the first round