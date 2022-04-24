UFC Vegas 52 results and recap: Andrade submits Lemos in strawweight return; Guida taps out to Puelles

In the main event of UFC Vegas 52, strawweight contender's clashed as No. 10 ranked Amanda Lemos opened with beautiful striking against former champion Andrade.

But Andrade showed her incredible talent and experience by slipping in for a standing arm triangle choke that had Lemos tapping before the fight could hit the canvas. The win also earned the former champion performance of the night bonus.

After finishing with the first standing head and arm triangle in UFC history, Andrade said, "My coach figured out that this was something that could work, so we worked a lot on it. Once I got it on, I said, I'm just going to keep at it until I get the tap.

"I took a break... but this is my division. It was humbling to fight again for tenth position, but if that's what I've got to do to come back again, that's what I have to do. I know I'm ready to fight again for the title."

In the co-main event of the 11-fight card that witnessed 7 stoppage wins, Claudio Puelles put on a thrilling grappling performance against lightweight veteran Clay Guida.

Puelles used his striking to initiate a shoot, where he took advantage of positioning and attacked with submission attempts until finally locking on his third kneebar to make Guida tap. Puelles also earned a performance of the night bonus.

Following the first round submission win, Puelles said, "Was that a good statement to make? Listen, I train hard every day... I changed my life completely. My dream was to be here, not for a fight or two, but to face the best guys... and I just took out a guy like that in the first round."

Also on the main card, Maycee Barber earned the points on the judges scorecards for a unanimous win over Montana De La Rosa in a women's flyweight bout, while Marc-Andre Barriault choked out Jordan Wright for first round submission win in a catchweight bout.

Plus, featherweights Lando Vannata and Charles Jourdain traded grappling techniques, with Vannata showing off his acumen early, but Jordain rallied with a knockdown and a fast guillotine finish.

In the preliminary card, China's Aori Qileng moved up to bantamweight to face Cameron Else, and his power at the higher division was undeniable. In the first round, he delivered crippling body punches and got the TKO via unanswered ground and pound.

Later, Tyson Pedro returned to action after four years away from the Octagon with a masterful performance, putting away Ike Villanueva in the first round with damaging leg kicks and punches against the cage.

Sergey Khandozhko and Dwight Grant both made it clear they would be head hunting from the opening bell, and both earned knockdowns in the first round.

In the second, Khandozhko zeroed in on the target and was able to land precise combos to put Grant down and out in the welterweight bout that closed the prelims and earned the fight of the night bonus.

Meanwhile, the prelims also saw Preston Parsons and Philipe Lins earn decision wins in their respective bouts against Evan Elder and Marcin Prachnio.

The welterweight bout that opened the night, however, ended in unfortunate circumstances as Dean Barry's eye poke earned him a disqualification loss against Mike Jackson.

UFC Vegas 52 Final Results

Main Card

1. Women's Strawweight Bout: Jessica Andrade defeats Amanda Lemos via submission (standing arm triangle) at 3:13 of Round 1

2. Lightweight Bout: Claudio Puelles defeats Clay Guida via submission (kneebar) at 3:01 of Round 1

3. Women's Flyweight Bout: Maycee Barber defeats Montana De La Rosa via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

4. Featherweight Bout: Charles Jourdain defeats Lando Vannata via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:32 of Round 1

5. Catchweight (190 lb) Bout: Marc-Andre Barriault defeats Jordan Wright via submission (guillotine choke) at 2:36 of Round 1



Preliminary Card

1. Welterweight Bout: Sergey Khandozhko defeats Dwight Grant via TKO (strikes) at 4:15 of Round 2

2. Light Heavyweight Bout: Tyson Pedro defeats Ike Villanueva via TKO (strikes) at 4:55 of Round 1

3. Bantamweight Bout: Aori Qileng defeats Cameron Else via TKO (strikes) at 2:48 of Round 1

4. Welterweight Bout: Preston Parsons defeats Evan Elder via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)

5. Light Heavyweight Bout: Philipe Lins defeats Marcin Prachnio via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

6. Welterweight Bout: Mike Jackson defeats Dean Barry via disqualification (eye poke) at 3:52 of Round 1