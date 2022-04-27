UFC Vegas 53: Font vs. Vera fight card, date, start time in India, telecast and live streaming info

In the main event, top 10 bantamweight contenders clash as No. 5 ranked Rob Font takes on No. 8 ranked Marlon "Chito" Vera, while heavyweights lock horns in an old school versus new school bout when Andrei Arlovski meets Jake Collier in the co-main event.

Also on the main card, Andre Fili squares off with Joanderson Brito at featherweight, Jared Gordon meets Grant Dawson in an intriguing lightweight bout and perennial fan favorite Darren Elkins battles Tristan Connelly at featherweight.

In the potential main card opener, Krzysztof Jotko takes on Gerald Meerschaert in a clash of middleweight veterans right after Daniel Da Silva faces Francisco Figueiredo in a flyweight bout that is scheduled to close the preliminary card.

Also on the prelims, the likes of Alexander Romanov, Chase Sherman, Gabriel Green, Yohan Lainesse, Natan Levy, Mike Breeden, Gina Mazany, Shanna Young, Tatsuro Taira and Carlos Candelario will be seen in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 53:

Just kickin' it 🦶



[ ChitoVeraUFC | #UFCVegas53 | Saturday | LIVE on ESPN & ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/rqKFhvtWwP — UFC (ufc) April 25, 2022 Venue, date, timing and telecast When and where is UFC Vegas 53 taking place? The event takes place on Saturday (April 30) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. And due to time difference in India, the event will take place in the early hours of Sunday (May 1). What time does UFC Vegas 53 start? The preliminary card starts at 4:30 PM ET / 1:30 PM PT / 8:30 PM GMT (Saturday, April 30) | 2 AM IST (Sunday, May 1). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 7 PM PM ET / 4 PM PT / 11 PM GMT (Saturday, April 30) | 4:30 AM IST (Sunday, May 1). Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 53? The main card will shown live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) with live streaming available on Sony LIV. In the US, main card will be available on ESPN and ESPN Deportes, as well as simulcast in English and Spanish on ESPN+, while prelims will kick off on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. The flyin' White Lion is ready for his UFC debut 🦁



[ LainesseYohan | #UFCVegas53 | Saturday | LIVE on ESPN & ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/LQYuxZrMRM — UFC (ufc) April 25, 2022 UFC Vegas 53 Fight Card Main Card 1. Bantamweight Bout: Rob Font vs. Marlon Vera 2. Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Arlovski vs. Jake Collier 3. Featherweight Bout: Andre Fili vs. Joanderson Brito 4. Lightweight Bout: Jared Gordon vs. Grant Dawson 5. Featherweight Bout: Darren Elkins vs. Tristan Connelly 6. Middleweight Bout: Krzysztof Jotko vs. Gerald Meerschaert Preliminary Card 1. Flyweight Bout: Daniel Lacerda vs. Francisco Figueiredo 2. Heavyweight Bout: Alexander Romanov vs. Chase Sherman 3. Welterweight Bout: Gabriel Green vs. Yohan Lainesse 4. Lightweight Bout: Natan Levy vs. Mike Breeden 5. Women's Flyweight Bout: Gina Mazany vs. Shanna Young 6. Flyweight Bout: Tatsuro Taira vs. Carlos Candelario Expect action 💥RobSFont vs ChitoVeraUFC goes down Saturday night!



[ #UFCVegas53 | LIVE on ESPN & ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/CcZrC2Y9OM — UFC (ufc) April 26, 2022 Main Event: Font vs. Vera Talking Points • Rob Font aims to defend his spot in the bantamweight Top 5 by becoming the first fighter to finish Vera. ◦ Eight wins by KO, four by submission ◦ Eight first-round finishes ◦ Has won four of his last five ◦ Holds wins over Cody Garbrandt, Marlon Moraes, and Ricky Simon • Marlon Vera seeks to make a push for UFC gold with a spectacular performance. ◦ Seven wins by KO, eight by submission ◦ Seven first-round finishes ◦ Has won eight of his last 10 ◦ Holds wins over Frankie Edgar, Sean O'Malley, and Davey Grant One of the best one-round fights 𝐄𝐕𝐄𝐑 🔥



[ AndreiArlovski | #UFCVegas53 | Saturday | LIVE on ESPN & ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/SVRDlVdtyt — UFC (ufc) April 26, 2022 Co-main Event: Arlovski vs. Collier Talking Points • Andrei Arlovski looks to extend his record for most wins in UFC heavyweight history by dispatching another rising heavyweight. ◦ 17 wins by KO, three by submission ◦ 13 first-round finishes ◦ Has won three in the row ◦ Holds wins over Frank Mir, Tanner Boser, and Ben Rothwell • Jake Collier hopes to further cement his heavyweight run by taking out his first former champion and delivering a highlight-reel performance. ◦ Five wins by KO, four by submission ◦ Seven first-round finishes ◦ Has won 10 of last 15 ◦ Holds win over Chase Sherman, Gian Villante, and Marcel Fortuna