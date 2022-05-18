UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs. Vieira fight card, date, start time in India, telecast and live streaming info

In the main event, former women's bantamweight champion and current No. 2 ranked Holly Holm takes on No. 5 ranked Ketlen Vieira, while a thrilling welterweight matchup between Santiago Ponzinibbio and Michel Pereira takes the co-main event slot.

Also on the main card, two middleweight bouts feature as a clash of Dana White's Contender Series alums sees Chidi Njokuani take on Dusko Todorovic after Eryk Anders battles Junyong Park.

Plus, Polyana Viana meets Tabatha Ricci in an exciting women's strawweight bout that is scheduled to open the main card after Jailton Almeida makes his UFC heavyweight debut against Parker Porter in the preliminary card.

The prelims will also see the likes of Joseph Holmes, Alen Amedovski, Omar Morales, Uros Medic, Vince Morales, Jonathan Martinez, Felipe Colares, Chase Hooper, Sam Hughes and Elise Reed in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 55:

Fiiiiight weeeeek! HollyHolm vs ketlenvieiraufc is LIVE SATURDAY on ESPNPlus! #UFCVegas55 pic.twitter.com/pAEbdJBSIc — danawhite (danawhite) May 16, 2022 Venue, date, timing, telecast & live streaming information When and where is UFC Vegas 55 taking place? The event takes place on Saturday (May 21) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. And due to time difference in India, the event will take place in the early hours of Sunday (May 22). What time does UFC Vegas 55 start? The preliminary card starts at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT / 8 PM GMT (Saturday, May 21) | 1:30 AM IST (Sunday, May 22). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 7 PM PM ET / 4 PM PT / 11 PM GMT (Saturday, May 21) | 4:30 AM IST (Sunday, May 22). Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 55? The main card will shown live in India on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) with live streaming available on Sony LIV. In the United States, all bouts will stream exclusively on ESPN+. The Argentine Dagger cuts deep 🗡



[ SPonzinibbioMMA | #UFCVegas55 | Saturday | LIVE on ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/DGFJtC6qLz — UFC (ufc) May 17, 2022 UFC Vegas 55 Fight Card Main Card 1. Women's Bantamweight Bout: Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira 2. Welterweight Bout: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Michel Pereira 3. Middleweight Bout: Dusko Todorovic vs. Chidi Njokuani 4. Middleweight Bout: Eryk Anders vs. Park Jun-yong 5. Women's Strawweight Bout: Polyana Viana vs. Tabatha Ricci Preliminary Card 1. Heavyweight Bout: Jailton Almeida vs. Parker Porter 2. Middleweight Bout: Joseph Holmes vs. Alen Amedovski 3. Lightweight Bout: Omar Morales vs. Uros Medic 4. Bantamweight Bout: Vince Morales vs. Jonathan Martinez 5. Featherweight Bout: Felipe Colares vs. Chase Hooper 6. Women's Strawweight Bout: Sam Hughes vs. Elise Reed 🌎 HollyHolm shocks the world.



[ #UFCVegas55 | Saturday | LIVE on ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/U42CDq98gz — UFC (ufc) May 17, 2022 Main Event: Holm vs. Vieira Talking Points Holly Holm attempts to extend her win streak and reinsert herself into the title conversation by securing a victory over Vieira. • Former UFC women's bantamweight champion • No. 2 ranked UFC women's bantamweight • No. 8 ranked women's pound-for-pound fighter • Eight wins via KO, six by decision • Holds wins over Ronda Rousey, Raquel Pennington and Irene Aldana Ketlen Vieira intends to snatch Holm's spot in the rankings in her second consecutive UFC main event by adding another statement victory over a former champion to her resume. • No. 5 ranked UFC women's bantamweight • Four wins by submission, two via KO • Three first round submissions • Has won two of her last three • Holds wins over Miesha Tate, Sijara Eubanks and Cat Zingano What did the five fingers say to the face? 👋



[ UFCPereira | #UFCVegas55 | Saturday | LIVE on ESPNPlus ] pic.twitter.com/Y35b91olQG — UFC (ufc) May 17, 2022 Co-main Event: Ponzinibbio vs. Pereira Talking Points Santiago Ponzinibbio aims to defend his spot in the Top 15 against the surging Pereira. • No. 14 ranked UFC welterweight • 15 wins by KO, six by submission • 14 first-round finishes • Holds wins over Neil Magny, Gunnar Nelson and Court McGee Michel Pereira hopes to further cement his welterweight run and break into the rankings for the first time with another impressive performance against the toughest opponent of his career. • 10 wins via KO, seven by submission • Has won seven of his last nine • 12 first round finishes • Holds wins over Andre Fialho, Niko Price and Khaos Williams