UFC Vegas 55: Holm vs. Vieira fight card, date, start time in India, telecast and live streaming info

|
Venue, date, timing, telecast & live streaming information
When and where is UFC Vegas 55 taking place?
The event takes place on Saturday (May 21) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. And due to time difference in India, the event will take place in the early hours of Sunday (May 22).
What time does UFC Vegas 55 start?
The preliminary card starts at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT / 8 PM GMT (Saturday, May 21) | 1:30 AM IST (Sunday, May 22).
The main card, meanwhile, starts at 7 PM PM ET / 4 PM PT / 11 PM GMT (Saturday, May 21) | 4:30 AM IST (Sunday, May 22).
Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 55?
The main card will shown live in India on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) with live streaming available on Sony LIV. In the United States, all bouts will stream exclusively on ESPN+.
|
UFC Vegas 55 Fight Card
Main Card
1. Women's Bantamweight Bout: Holly Holm vs. Ketlen Vieira
2. Welterweight Bout: Santiago Ponzinibbio vs. Michel Pereira
3. Middleweight Bout: Dusko Todorovic vs. Chidi Njokuani
4. Middleweight Bout: Eryk Anders vs. Park Jun-yong
5. Women's Strawweight Bout: Polyana Viana vs. Tabatha Ricci
Preliminary Card
1. Heavyweight Bout: Jailton Almeida vs. Parker Porter
2. Middleweight Bout: Joseph Holmes vs. Alen Amedovski
3. Lightweight Bout: Omar Morales vs. Uros Medic
4. Bantamweight Bout: Vince Morales vs. Jonathan Martinez
5. Featherweight Bout: Felipe Colares vs. Chase Hooper
6. Women's Strawweight Bout: Sam Hughes vs. Elise Reed
|
Main Event: Holm vs. Vieira Talking Points
Holly Holm attempts to extend her win streak and reinsert herself into the title conversation by securing a victory over Vieira.
• Former UFC women's bantamweight champion
• No. 2 ranked UFC women's bantamweight
• No. 8 ranked women's pound-for-pound fighter
• Eight wins via KO, six by decision
• Holds wins over Ronda Rousey, Raquel Pennington and Irene Aldana
Ketlen Vieira intends to snatch Holm's spot in the rankings in her second consecutive UFC main event by adding another statement victory over a former champion to her resume.
• No. 5 ranked UFC women's bantamweight
• Four wins by submission, two via KO
• Three first round submissions
• Has won two of her last three
• Holds wins over Miesha Tate, Sijara Eubanks and Cat Zingano
|
Co-main Event: Ponzinibbio vs. Pereira Talking Points
Santiago Ponzinibbio aims to defend his spot in the Top 15 against the surging Pereira.
• No. 14 ranked UFC welterweight
• 15 wins by KO, six by submission
• 14 first-round finishes
• Holds wins over Neil Magny, Gunnar Nelson and Court McGee
Michel Pereira hopes to further cement his welterweight run and break into the rankings for the first time with another impressive performance against the toughest opponent of his career.
• 10 wins via KO, seven by submission
• Has won seven of his last nine
• 12 first round finishes
• Holds wins over Andre Fialho, Niko Price and Khaos Williams