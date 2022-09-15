UFC Vegas 60: Sandhagen vs. Song fight card, date, start time in India, telecast and live streaming info

The headliner of UFC Vegas 60 will see a pivotal bantamweight match up between top ten rankers as former title challenger No. 4 ranked Cory Sandhagen faces No. 10 ranked Song Yadong, who steps into his very first main event billing.

In the co-main event of the evening, middleweight knockout artists will look to put on a show when Chidi Njokuani, undefeated since signing with the UFC, takes on Gregory Rodrigues.

Also on the main card, Andre Fili will meet Bill Algeo at featherweight after Dana White's Contender Series signee Joe Pyfer makes his Octagon debut against Alen Amedovski in a

middleweight bout.

Plus, Tanner Boser collides with Rodrigo Nascimento Ferreira in an exciting heavyweight boutafter Middleweights Anthony Hernandez and Marc-Andre Barriault battle in the potential main card opener.

Meanwhile, the preliminary card will see 8 bouts featuring the likes of Damon Jackson, Pat Sabatini, Trevin Giles, Aspen Ladd, Sara McMann, Loma Lookboonmee, Mariya Agapova, Gillian Robertson and Tony Gravely among others in action.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 60:

When and where is UFC Vegas 60 taking place? The event takes place on Saturday (September 17) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. And due to time difference in India, the event will start in the early hours of Sunday (September 18). What time does UFC Vegas 60 start? The preliminary card starts at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT / 8 PM GMT (Saturday, September 17) | 1:30 AM IST (Sunday, September 18). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 7 PM PM ET / 4 PM PT / 11 PM GMT (Saturday, September 17) | 4:30 AM IST (Sunday, September 18). Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 60? The main card will shown live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) with live streaming available on Sony LIV app and website. In the United States, all fights will be available on ESPN+. UFC Vegas 60 Fight Card Main Card 1. Bantamweight Bout: Cory Sandhagen vs. Song Yadong 2. Middleweight Bout: Chidi Njokuani vs. Gregory Rodrigues 3. Featherweight Bout: Andre Fili vs. Bill Algeo 4. Middleweight Bout: Joseph Pyfer vs. Alen Amedovski 5. Heavyweight Bout: Tanner Boser vs. Rodrigo Nascimento 6. Middleweight Bout: Anthony Hernandez vs. Marc-Andre Barriault Preliminary Card 1. Featherweight Bout: Damon Jackson vs. Pat Sabatini 2. Welterweight Bout: Trevin Giles vs. Louis Cosce 3. Women's Bantamweight Bout: Aspen Ladd vs. Sara McMann 4. Women's Strawweight Bout: Denise Gomes vs. Loma Lookboonmee 5. Lightweight Bout: Trey Ogden vs. Daniel Zellhuber 6. Women's Flyweight Bout: Mariya Agapova vs. Gillian Robertson 7. Bantamweight Bout: Tony Gravely vs. Javid Basharat 8. Lightweight Bout: Nikolas Motta vs. Cameron VanCamp



Main Event: Sandhagen vs. Song Talking Points • Cory Sandhagen returns to the Octagon to take out Yadong and deliver a statement performance. ◦ No. 4 ranked UFC bantamweight ◦ Six wins by knockout, three by submission ◦ Six first-round finishes ◦ Holds wins over Frankie Edgar, Marlon Moraes and Raphael Assuncao • Song Yadong aims to take out Sandhagen and add another elite name to his growing resume. ◦ No. 10 ranked UFC bantamweight ◦ Eight wins by knockout, three by submission ◦ On a three-fight win streak ◦ Holds wins over Marlon Vera, Marlon Moraes and Julio Arce



Co-main Event: Njokauni vs Rodriguez Talking Points • Chidi Njokuani sets out to further prove why he is one of the most dangerous strikers at 185 pounds. ◦ 14 wins by KO, one via submission ◦ On a four-fight win streak ◦ Holds wins over Dusko Todrovic, Marc-Andre Barriault, and Mario Sousa • Gregory Rodrigues steps into the Octagon to showcase his knockout power against Njokuani. ◦ Seven wins by KO, three via submission ◦ Six first round finishes ◦ Holds wins over Julian Marquez, Jung Yong Park, and Dusko Todrovic