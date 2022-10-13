UFC Vegas 62: Grasso vs. Araujo fight card, date, start time in India, telecast and live streaming info

Women's Flyweights, No. 5 ranked Alexa Grasso and No. 6 ranked Viviane Araujo, former Pancrase Japan champion, look to make a statement in their first UFC main event, while all-action bantamweights Cub Swanson and Jonathan Martinez meet in the co-main event.

Also on the card, No. 4 ranked UFC flyweight contender Askar Askarov looks to defend his spot in the rankings against No. 5 ranked Brandon Royval. Plus, exciting middleweights Jordan Wright and Dusko Todorovic lock horns.

In the potential main card opener, light heavyweight finishers face off as Misha Cirkunov takes on Alonzo Menifield after Mana Martinez and Brandon Davis collide in a bantamweight bout that is expected to close the preliminary card.

The prelims also features the likes of Raphael Assuncao, Victor Henry, Nick Maximov, Jacob Malkoun, Joanderson Brito, Lucas Alexander, Sam Hughes, Piera Rodriguez, Tatsuro Taira, C.J. Vergara, Mike Jackson and Pete Rodriguez.

Here is all you need to know about UFC Vegas 62 from date, venue, telecast info and the full card:

UFC Vegas 62 Venue, date, timing and telecast When and where is UFC Vegas 62 taking place? The event takes place on Saturday (October 15) at the UFC Apex facility in Las Vegas. And due to time difference in India, the event will start in the early hours of Sunday (October 16). What time does UFC Vegas 62 start? The preliminary card starts at 4 PM ET / 1 PM PT / 8 PM GMT (Saturday, October 15) | 1:30 AM IST (Sunday, October 16). The main card, meanwhile, starts at 7 PM PM ET / 4 PM PT / 11 PM GMT (Saturday, October 15) | 4:30 AM IST (Sunday, October 16). Where and how to watch UFC Vegas 62? The main card will shown live on Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) with live streaming available on Sony LIV. In the United States, the entire card will be available on ESPN+. UFC Vegas 62 Main Card 1. Women's Flyweight Bout: Alexa Grasso vs. Viviane Araujo 2. Bantamweight Bout: Cub Swanson vs. Jonathan Martinez 3. Flyweight Bout: Brandon Royval vs. Askar Askarov 4. Middleweight Bout: Dusko Todorovic vs. Jordan Wright 5. Light Heavyweight Bout: Misha Cirkunov vs. Alonzo Menifield UFC Vegas 62 Preliminary Card 1. Bantamweight Bout: Brandon Davis vs. Mana Martinez 2. Bantamweight Bout: Raphael Assuncao vs. Victor Henry 3. Middleweight Bout: Nick Maximov vs. Jacob Malkoun 4. Featherweight Bout: Joanderson Brito vs. Lucas Alexander 5. Women's Strawweight Bout: Sam Hughes vs. Piera Rodriguez 6. Flyweight Bout: Tatsuro Taira vs. C.J. Vergara 7. Welterweight Bout: Mike Jackson vs. Pete Rodriguez