UFC Vegas 9 results: Overeem cements top heavyweight status with TKO victory over Sakai

Las Vegas, September 6: Alistair Overeem stopped Augusto Sakai to cement his top heavyweight status in the headliner of UFC Vegas 9 (also known as UFC Fight Night 176) at the Apex Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday (September 5).
Originally scheduled to have eleven fights, the UFC Vegas 9 card was trimmed down to seven due to positive COVID-19 results. This was also the smallest UFC event since The Ultimate Fighter 2 Finale in November 2005. However, it was an action packed main card, which saw five of five stoppage wins.
In the main event of UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Sakai, top ranked heavyweights Overeem and Sakai showed respect for each other's one punch knockout power by picking their clashes carefully.
Sakai increased the efficacy and frequency of his brutal combinations, and Overeem ended the third round strong with a takedown and punches from the top. The strategy from both repeated into the main event rounds, and it was Overeem who had the keys to success - he got the finish with ground and pound for the TKO in the fifth.
MOST HEAVYWEIGHT KNOCKOUTS - @UFC History
11 - Derrick Lewis
10 - Junior Dos Santos
10 - Cain Velasquez
09 - Stipe Miocic
09 - Andrei Arlovski
09 - @AlistairOvereem at #UFCVegas9
09 - Francis Ngannou
Final results:
In the co-main event, Ovince Saint Preux used his powerful kicks to keep Alonzo Menifield at bay as expected, but it was a counter left hook early In the second round that secured him the win. Menifield went down face first with that one punch which became a walk off KO for Saint Preux.
Also on the main card, Brian Kelleher made quick work of newcomer prospect Ray Rodriguez by defending a takedown with a guillotine choke that finished the late notice replacement in just 39 seconds.
Count 'em!
4 POTN secured by @003_OSP, @UFCPereira, @BrianBoom135 & Andre Muniz! #UFCVegas9
Andre Muniz decided to employ his black belt in Brazilian jiu jitsu when he capitalized on a takedown by Bartosz Fabinski, transitioned to an armbar, and got the tap for a first round submission victory.
Michel Pereira delivered the showmanship style he's known for and more as he beat up Zelim Imadaev through three rounds with everything from flying knees to open hand slaps. With only 21 seconds left in the fight, Pereira executed a belly to back suplex and locked on a rear naked choke for the surprising submission stoppage.
FASTEST FEATHERWEIGHT SUBMISSIONS - @UFC /WEC History
0:19 - Chas Skelly
0:33 - Josh Grispi
0:35 - Jens Pulver
0:39 - @BrianBoom135 at #UFCVegas9
0:39 - Danny Henry
0:39 - Thiago Tavares
Results:
Meanwhile, in the preliminary card, there were decision wins for Viviane Araujo and Hunter Azure against Montana De La Rosa and Cole Smith respectively.
UFC Vegas 9 results:
Main Card
1. Heavyweight bout: Alistair Overeem defeated Augusto Sakai via fifth-round TKO at 0:26
2. Light Heavyweight bout: Ovince Saint Preux defeated Alonzo Menifield via second-round KO at 4:07
3. Welterweight bout: Michel Pereira defeated Zelim Imadaev via third-round submission at 4:39
4. Middleweight bout: Andre Muniz defeated Bartosz Fabinski via first-round submission at 2:42
5. Featherweight bout: Brian Kelleher defeated Ray Rodriguez via first-round submission at 0:39
Preliminary card
1. Women's Flyweight bout: Viviane Araujo defeated Montana De La Rosa via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)
2. Bantamweight bout: Hunter Azure defeated Cole Smith via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
