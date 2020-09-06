UFC Vegas 9 results: Overeem cements top heavyweight status with TKO victory over Sakai

Originally scheduled to have eleven fights, the UFC Vegas 9 card was trimmed down to seven due to positive COVID-19 results. This was also the smallest UFC event since The Ultimate Fighter 2 Finale in November 2005. However, it was an action packed main card, which saw five of five stoppage wins.

In the main event of UFC Fight Night: Overeem vs. Sakai, top ranked heavyweights Overeem and Sakai showed respect for each other's one punch knockout power by picking their clashes carefully.

Sakai increased the efficacy and frequency of his brutal combinations, and Overeem ended the third round strong with a takedown and punches from the top. The strategy from both repeated into the main event rounds, and it was Overeem who had the keys to success - he got the finish with ground and pound for the TKO in the fifth.

MOST HEAVYWEIGHT KNOCKOUTS - @UFC History

11 - Derrick Lewis

10 - Junior Dos Santos

10 - Cain Velasquez

09 - Stipe Miocic

09 - Andrei Arlovski

09 - @AlistairOvereem at #UFCVegas9

09 - Francis Ngannou



Final results: https://t.co/HA4zEFhMM7 pic.twitter.com/vxNmlnqzih — UFC News (@UFCNews) September 6, 2020

In the co-main event, Ovince Saint Preux used his powerful kicks to keep Alonzo Menifield at bay as expected, but it was a counter left hook early In the second round that secured him the win. Menifield went down face first with that one punch which became a walk off KO for Saint Preux.

Also on the main card, Brian Kelleher made quick work of newcomer prospect Ray Rodriguez by defending a takedown with a guillotine choke that finished the late notice replacement in just 39 seconds.

Andre Muniz decided to employ his black belt in Brazilian jiu jitsu when he capitalized on a takedown by Bartosz Fabinski, transitioned to an armbar, and got the tap for a first round submission victory.

Michel Pereira delivered the showmanship style he's known for and more as he beat up Zelim Imadaev through three rounds with everything from flying knees to open hand slaps. With only 21 seconds left in the fight, Pereira executed a belly to back suplex and locked on a rear naked choke for the surprising submission stoppage.

FASTEST FEATHERWEIGHT SUBMISSIONS - @UFC /WEC History

0:19 - Chas Skelly

0:33 - Josh Grispi

0:35 - Jens Pulver

0:39 - @BrianBoom135 at #UFCVegas9

0:39 - Danny Henry

0:39 - Thiago Tavares



Results: https://t.co/HA4zEFhMM7 pic.twitter.com/jDmh726oNK — UFC News (@UFCNews) September 6, 2020

Meanwhile, in the preliminary card, there were decision wins for Viviane Araujo and Hunter Azure against Montana De La Rosa and Cole Smith respectively.

UFC Vegas 9 results:

Main Card

1. Heavyweight bout: Alistair Overeem defeated Augusto Sakai via fifth-round TKO at 0:26

2. Light Heavyweight bout: Ovince Saint Preux defeated Alonzo Menifield via second-round KO at 4:07

3. Welterweight bout: Michel Pereira defeated Zelim Imadaev via third-round submission at 4:39

4. Middleweight bout: Andre Muniz defeated Bartosz Fabinski via first-round submission at 2:42

5. Featherweight bout: Brian Kelleher defeated Ray Rodriguez via first-round submission at 0:39

Preliminary card

1. Women's Flyweight bout: Viviane Araujo defeated Montana De La Rosa via unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

2. Bantamweight bout: Hunter Azure defeated Cole Smith via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)