Ultimate Kho Kho 2022: Odisha Juggernauts end Chennai Quick Guns' winning streak

It was a third successive win for Odisha Juggernauts and they entered the top-2 spot in the points table with 12 points. They also completed a league double over Chennai Quick Guns. Earlier, they had won by eight points.

Nilesh Jadhav scored 15 points for Odisha Juggernauts which included five brilliant dives, skipper Milind Chavarekar and Suraj Lande supported him well with nine and eight points respectively. For Chennai Quick Guns, P Narasayya and Manoj Patil struck eight points each.

With Gowtham MK and Jagannatha Murmu securing dream runs by defending for 2.33 minutes and 2.59 minutes respectively, Odisha Juggernauts didn't allow Chennai Quick Guns to score easy points and restrict them at 19-4 lead in the first seven minutes.

Chennai Quick Guns came into the match after three back-to-back wins.

Despite in-form Ramji Kashyap presenting some challenge in the defence with his stay of 2.23 minutes, Odisha Juggernauts responded well to level the scores within the first five minutes of second turn before they ended the first innings with 28-19 lead.

All-rounder Subhasis Santra claimed four bonus points for Odisha Juggernauts with his stay of 3.04 minutes as Chennai Quick Guns could manage to get only a narrow five-point lead with 37-32 at the end of third turn.

Odisha Juggernauts added 19 more points to their tally in the final turn to end the game comfortably with 51-41 score

Salunke shines for Mumbai Khiladis

Meanwhile, in the second match of the day, Durvesh Salunke put up a sensational show in the defence to help Mumbai Khiladis bounce back with a win. Salunke stood tall for Mumbai Khiladis in the crucial final turn with a defence of four minutes and 16 seconds as they secured a 14-point win over Rajasthan Warriors.

It was the first win for Mumbai Khiladis following three successive losses. Avik Singha was another performer for the winning team with eight points.

Mumbai Khiladis started the game with a 23-2 lead in the first turn. However, searching for their first win of the season, Rajasthan Warriors fought back well by scoring 25 points to end the first innings 27-25.

Dilrajsing Sengar, however, performed well in the defence for Rajasthan Warriors by scoring four bonus points for his stay of 3.13 minutes. Due to Sengar's show, Mumbai Khiladis managed to bag only 21 points as they went into the final turn with a 46-31 lead.

Salunke, on the other hand, gave his best to take the win out of Rajasthan Warriors' reach by securing eight bonus points for his strong defence of four minutes and 16 seconds. Mumbai Khiladis ended the game convincingly with a 56-42 score.

Nikhil B scored eight points for Rajasthan Warriors.

On Thursday (Aug 25), Odisha Juggernauts will clash with Rajasthan Warriors while Gujarat Giants will take on Telugu Yoddhas.

Season 1 of India's first-ever franchise-based league has been featuring six franchises-Chennai Quick Guns, Gujarat Giants, Mumbai Khiladis, Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors, and Telugu Yoddhas.

Ultimate Kho Kho is promoted by Amit Burman in collaboration with the Kho Kho Federation of India. The Grand Finale will take place on September 4.

