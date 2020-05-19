English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Utah Jazz’s Bojan Bogdanovic to have season-ending surgery

By Matt Kelley

New York, May 19: Utah Jazz wing Bojan Bogdanovic will undergo season-ending surgery on his right wrist, the team announced on Monday (May 18).

No time frame for his recovery was supplied, but ESPN reported he is expected to be fully recovered for the beginning of the 2020-21 season, whenever that may come.

Bogdanovic, who is eighth in the NBA with 189 made three-pointers this season, suffered the injury last year and played in pain until the league shut down in March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

A Jazz statement read: "Utah Jazz forward Bojan Bogdanovic will undergo season-ending wrist surgery.

"Bogdanovic hurt his right wrist sometime in 2019 and the injury continued to bother him throughout the season.

"With the campaign suspended, the forward consulted with multiple medical professionals and the decision was made to surgically repair the ruptured scapholunate ligament.

"Bogdanovic is scheduled to have surgery on Tuesday in New York. A timeline for his return to play has not yet been set."

Bodganovic, who averaged a career-high 20.2 points per game this season, was held to single-digit scoring totals in three of his past seven appearances.

The sixth-year forward is Utah's second-highest scorer after signing a four-year, $73million contract with the Jazz last offseason.

Bogdanovic has been very durable in his career, missing only 12 of a possible 474 games during his time with the Brooklyn Nets, Washington Wizards, Indiana Pacers and Jazz.

The 31-year-old has been a valuable offensive weapon for Utah this season, shooting 41.4 per cent from behind the three-point arc.

The 2019-20 season has been characterized by dramatic swings for the Jazz, who put together a 20-3 stretch across December and January but also suffered four- and five-game losing streaks in the six weeks before the league's suspension.

If the NBA season continues, Utah will also have to mend a reportedly fractured relationship between team cornerstones Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell.

Gobert was the first athlete in major American sports to test positive for COVID-19, leading to the late postponement of the Jazz's March 11 game against the Oklahoma City Thunder and the NBA suspending its season the next day. Mitchell tested positive shortly thereafter.

With the league still on indefinite hiatus due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the Jazz sit fourth in the Western Conference with a 41-23 record.

More NBA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: SVW 1 - 4 B04
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Read more about: nba utah jazz basketball
Story first published: Tuesday, May 19, 2020, 0:30 [IST]
Other articles published on May 19, 2020

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue