Taylor, Todd share Mayakoba lead ahead of Monday finish

The American pair were both sitting at 20 under through 14 holes when darkness saw play suspended in Playa del Carmen on Sunday (November 17).

Heavy rain meant no play was possible at the PGA Tour event on Thursday, leading to the delayed finish.

Taylor holed two birdies on his front nine before picking up shots at 10 and 13, while Todd bogeyed the 14th.

A three-time winner on the PGA Tour, Taylor is eyeing his first victory since 2016, while the in-form Todd is coming off a win at the Bermuda Championship earlier this month.

Solo leader.



Brendon Todd is trying to win in back-to-back starts on TOUR.



He's at 18-under.#QuickHits pic.twitter.com/hnTTZlQmoA — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) 17 November 2019

Mexican Carlos Ortiz has one hole left to play and is at 19 under, tied for third with Harris English, who is through 14.

English won the Mayakoba Golf Classic in 2013 and had made birdies at 13 and 14 when play was suspended.

Adam Long – who is four under through 15 – is also within striking distance, sitting outright fifth at 18 under.