More sports Verstappen Needs Competitors To Retire For Chance At Victory In Mexico City Grand Prix Max Verstappen, starting P5 in the Mexico City Grand Prix, acknowledges that he requires retirements from other drivers to have a chance at victory. Despite closing the gap on Oscar Piastri in the championship standings, Verstappen's performance has been hindered by a lack of pace. By Mykhel Team Published: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 17:51 [IST]

Max Verstappen is pinning his hopes on retirements ahead of the Mexico City Grand Prix. Starting from P5, Verstappen faced challenges in qualifying, trailing Lando Norris by nearly half a second. Despite narrowing the gap to 40 points behind Oscar Piastri in the Drivers' Championship, Verstappen admits he needs others to falter for a chance at victory. "There is no real recovery drive when you have no pace," he remarked. "I need people to retire in front of me to go ahead."

Piastri's lead has dwindled to 14 points, and his struggles persisted with an eighth-place finish in qualifying. He expressed confusion over his performance, stating, "All feels OK, just no pace, which is a bit of a mystery." The gap between him and Norris remained consistent throughout the weekend. Piastri plans to investigate further, noting that the pace hasn't been there recently.

Verstappen acknowledged that every lap this weekend has been subpar. Both short and long runs failed to meet expectations, and he doesn't foresee any sudden improvements. His recent victories have brought him closer to Piastri in the standings, but he remains realistic about his chances without external factors aiding him.

Piastri's recent performances have been puzzling for him and his team. After finishing significantly behind Norris, he admitted uncertainty about the reasons for his lack of speed. He plans to analyze his performance to identify areas for improvement as he seeks to maintain his championship lead.

As the race approaches, both drivers face different challenges. Verstappen hopes for retirements ahead of him on the grid, while Piastri aims to regain his form and extend his championship advantage. The outcome will depend on how these factors play out during the race in Mexico City.