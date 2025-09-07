US Open 2025 Final Live Streaming: Where to Watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Jannik Sinner in India, UK, USA and Other Countries?

Max Verstappen Secures Victory At Italian Grand Prix As Piastri Allows Norris To Pass

Published: Sunday, September 7, 2025

Max Verstappen secured a long-awaited victory at the Italian Grand Prix, marking his first win since May. The reigning Formula One champion dominated the race, finishing nearly 20 seconds ahead of McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri. Verstappen started from pole position and overcame early competition from Norris, who briefly took the lead before Verstappen regained control.

Verstappen's performance at Monza was remarkable as he completed an Italian double, having also won at Imola earlier this year. This victory marks his third win in the last four Italian Grands Prix. Notably, it is only the third time in ten years that the pole-sitter has won this race. Verstappen's dominance was evident as he maintained his lead despite initial challenges.

The race saw drama within McLaren as Piastri was instructed to let Norris pass after a slow pit stop. Piastri complied, allowing Norris to secure second place and narrow the championship gap between them to 31 points. Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc finished fourth for Ferrari on their home turf, followed by George Russell in fifth and Lewis Hamilton in sixth.

Piastri's day was mixed; although he followed team orders, he extended his streak of finishing races to 44 consecutive events. This achievement places him second in F1 history for consecutive finishes, just behind Lewis Hamilton's record of 48 races. Despite the setback, Piastri remains a strong contender in the championship standings.

Race Results and Standings

The top ten finishers at Monza included Alex Albon in seventh place for Williams and Gabriel Bortoleto in eighth for Sauber. Kimi Antonelli secured ninth for Mercedes, while Isack Hadjar rounded out the top ten for Racing Bulls. Notably, Fernando Alonso and Nico Hulkenberg did not finish the race.

The current drivers' championship standings have Oscar Piastri leading with 324 points, followed by Lando Norris with 293 points. Max Verstappen holds third place with 230 points. In the constructors' championship, McLaren leads with 617 points, ahead of Ferrari with 280 points and Mercedes with 260 points.

The Italian Grand Prix showcased Verstappen's skill and determination as he ended his victory drought. His impressive drive at Monza solidified his status as a formidable competitor this season.