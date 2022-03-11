Vishwanath, Anand reach finals at 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships

New Delhi, March 11: Indian youth boxers Vishwanath Suresh and Anand Yadav produced gritty performances to make their way into the finals at the 2022 ASBC Asian Youth & Junior Boxing Championships in Amman, Jordan on Friday (March 11).
Securing victories in almost similar fashion against respective Uzbek opponents, Vishwanath and Anand (54kg) raised their games at the crucial time and tilted the results of intensely-fought matches in their favour.
Vishwanath (48kg) confirmed his second successive final appearance at the prestigious continental tournament after beating Miralijon Mavlonov by a split 4-1 decision.
On the other hand, in the thrilling bantamweight semi-finals, Anand gave his all to secure a tough 3-2 win over Abduvali Buriboev.
The last edition's silver medallist Vishwanath will look to change the color of his medal when he takes on Kyrgyz boxer Ergeshov Bekzat in the final while Anand will fight against Eljay Pamisa of Philippines.
Meanwhile, it was heartbreak for Raman who ended his campaign with a bronze medal following a 0-5 loss to Uzbekistan's Khujanazar Nortojiev in the 51kg semi-final.
Later in the evening, three more Indian youth boxers, Vanshaj (63.5kg), Deepak (75kg), Aman Singh Bisht (+92kg), will play their respective semi-finals.
Indian boxers have secured 18 medals in the youth section, 12 in women and six in men categories. Among women, seven have sealed finals berths at the tournament where both the age groups of men and women-youth and junior-are being played together.
In
the
junior
boys' section,
Yashwardhan
Singh
and
Rishabh
Singh
Shikharwar
registered
contrasting
wins
in
the
semi-finals
late
on
Thursday
night
while
five
other
boxers,
Jayant
Dagar
(54kg),
Chetan
(57kg),
Jackson
Singh
Laishram
(70kg),
Dev
Pratap
Singh
(75kg),
Gaurav
Mhaske
(+80kg),
exited
with
bronze
medals
after
losses
in
the
Last-4
stage.
Yashwardhan (60kg) outperformed Kazakhstan's Alexey Khavantsev 5-0 while Rishabh (80kg) secured a close 4-1 win against Choibekov Azim of Kyrgyzstan.
The tournament has been witnessing a strong competition in presence of 352 boxers from 21 countries including India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Mongolia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.
The finals will be played on March 13 and 14.
Source: BFI Release
Find the best IPL odds at 10Cric! Bet on all matches directly from your mobile phone.
Play casino in India at 7Jackpots, and enjoy real money games with fast and secure withdrawal options.