Divac steps down from Sacramento Kings as Dumars takes on new role

By Rob Lancaster
Vlade Divac
Vlade Divac's decision comes after Sacramento Kings missed out on the play-offs for a 14th straight year.

LA, August 15: Vlade Divac has stepped down from his role as general manager of the Sacramento Kings.

The announcement about Divac's departure comes after the franchise went 3-5 during the restart in the Orlando bubble to miss out on the play-offs for a 14th straight year.

Joe Dumars has been named interim executive vice president of basketball operations by Sacramento, including assuming general manager duties immediately.

"This was a difficult decision, but we believe it is the best path ahead as we work to build a winning team that our loyal fans deserve," said Kings owner and chairman Vivek Ranadive in a statement.

"We are thankful for Vlade's leadership, commitment and hard work both on and off the court. He will always be a part of our Kings family."

Dumars – voted NBA Executive of the Year after the 2002-03 season when with the Detroit Pistons - was named as a special advisor to the general manager in June 2019.

He will be involved in helping the Kings "develop a long-term strategy" for their basketball operations, including a search for a new permanent GM.

"It has been an honour and a privilege to serve as the general manager for the Kings," said Divac, who spent six seasons with the franchise during his distinguished playing career.

"I want to thank Vivek for the opportunity and recognise all of the incredible colleagues who I had the great pleasure of working with during my tenure.

"Sacramento and the Kings will always hold a special place in my heart and I wish them all the best moving forward."

Story first published: Saturday, August 15, 2020, 13:40 [IST]
