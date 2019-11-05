Vow And Declare wins Melbourne Cup in photo finish

In a photo finish at Flemington, the Australian-bred gelding staved off the competition to win the eight-million Australian Dollars race.

Vow And Declare – whose trainer Danny O'Brien described the horse's chances as "a bit of a David and Goliath" task pre-race – crossed the post ahead of Master of Reality, who pipped Prince Of Arran to second place.

Winning jokey Craig Williams said: "I was lucky enough to sit on Vow And Declare. A credit to Danny O'Brien.

"It was a privilege to ride him today. We had a difficult barrier draw. The instructions, we trusted him. We know what we can do.

"Great to be associated with a great horse like this horse. I rode him on debut and Winx won a maiden years ago. He knows he has won and again… I'm so grateful to be given the opportunity."