WADA deems Russia remains non-compliant

Seoul, November 16: The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has deemed that Russia remains non-compliant with its code, striking a blow to the country's hopes of competing in the Winter Olympics next year.

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) was suspended by WADA in November, 2015, in the wake of accusations of state-sponsored doping.

WADA outlined a 'Roadmap' that RUSADA must follow in order to be deemed compliant with its code and vowed to support their efforts to reform to regain public faith in Russian sport.

Russia was given hope in June this year when they were given the green light for supervised drug testing to be carried out in the country.

But it was decided at a WADA Foundation Board meeting in Seoul on Thursday (November 16) that Russia has not done enough to be deemed compliant once again.

WADA tweeted: "WADA Foundation Board approves the recommendation by the Independent Compliance Review Committee that RUSADA remain non-compliant."

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) must make a decision on the participation of Russian athletes in the Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, which start in February.

Nineteen Russian athletes were cleared to compete as neutral athletes at the Rio Olympics last year after undergoing further doping checks following the IOC's decision not to impose a blanket ban.

Equatorial Guinea, Kuwait and Mauritius were also declared non-compliant.

