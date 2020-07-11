Warren, Von Dellingshausen tied for lead at Austrian Open

The duo are 11 under par after each carded a 70 for a third round played in heavy rain in Atzenbrugg.

Von Dellingshausen set the clubhouse target after finishing two under for the day thanks to four birdies, and the German was pleased with his form in tricky conditions.

"I was a little bit surprised," said the 27-year-old, who is seeking a first European Tour title. "I find it difficult to play in the rain, probably more so than others do, but I had a really good start to the round. [I] hit some consistent, solid shots and holed some putts, so it went fairly fast. It was difficult out there and I knew there would be some trouble during the round, but I was solid.

"It [the course] was playing completely different to the days before. No roll basically, long irons into the greens where we had been hitting wedges in, so considering the rain today, I was quite happy when I was somewhere close to the hole and could make those putts."

Warren was equally content with his play for the day given Friday's second round was played in temperatures pushing 35 degrees Celsius.

"Probably as wet coming off today as I was yesterday, but with water today instead of sweat," said Warren, whose last of three European Tour wins came in 2014.

"I know what to expect. Some guys haven't won before, they might not know what to expect. I'm pretty comfortable with the situation I'm in. Hopefully a good front nine tomorrow and I'll be in with a chance to win."

Warren's fellow Scot, Connor Syme, is tied at 10 under along with Darius van Driel and Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez, with Joost Luiten, Joel Stalter and Marcel Schneider a stroke further back.

Overnight leader Miguel Angel Jimenez is in a share of 12th place on six under, with double bogeys at the ninth and 10th holes leading to a disappointing third-round score of 77.