Warriors at home, Celtics on road look to take one step closer to Larry O’Brien

By
Stephen Curry. File photo
Mumbai, June 13: The 2022 NBA Finals heads back to San Francisco for a crucial Game 5 after the Golden State Warriors levelled the best-of-seven series 2-2 at the TD Garden, assuring the fans witness a Game 6.

But Game 5 assumes greater significance because the winner of this encounter will be one step away from the Larry O'Brien Trophy.

The proverbial momentum is with the Warriors because they have the home advantage. But the series is as close as any seen till date as Warriors are up over Celtics by a single point (422-421) at the end of Game 4.

It was Curry's 43-points explosion that tilted the scales in favour of Warriors in Game 4 as he outscored the rest of his team's starters including Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Otto Porter, and Draymond Green combined for 39. And the fans at Chase Center would be expecting nothing less in Game 5.

The visitors will look to fuel their campaign by the fact that they haven't lost back-to-back games in the Playoffs. Their immediate task at hand would be to remedy their third-quarter performance where their cumulative score of 87 after four games trails Warriors' 137.

Celtics point guard Marcus Smart hinted at this and suggested a change of approach for the next game, "If the ball gets stuck and you see it, go screen somebody. But we have to move. We cannot let the ball get stagnant and let them load up on us."

Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Finals
Date: Tuesday (June 14th) 6:30 AM onwards,

LIVE & Exclusive on Sports18

IPL media auction details
Story first published: Monday, June 13, 2022, 20:55 [IST]
