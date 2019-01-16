Warriors score NBA record 51 points in first quarter against Nuggets

Golden State held a 51-38 lead over the Denver Nuggets after the first 12 minutes at the Pepsi Center.

The 51 points was the most ever scored by a team in the first quarter of an NBA game in the shot-clock era.

The Warriors connected on 10 of their 14 three-pointers in the period, which was also a franchise record for a single quarter.

Kevin Durant - 17 PTS, 3 3PM

Klay Thompson - 13 PTS, 3 3PM

Steph Curry - 12 PTS, 4 3PM



The @warriors scored 51 points in the first quarter, an NBA record for most points scored in a first quarter. pic.twitter.com/oreUrwwXOE — NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) January 16, 2019

The Warriors entered the game with a 29-14 record while the Nuggets came in at 29-13.