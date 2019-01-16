English

Warriors score NBA record 51 points in first quarter against Nuggets

By Opta
Kevin Durant scored 17 points for the Warriors
Los Angeles, January 16: The Golden State Warriors had an impressive first quarter on Tuesday (January 15), breaking an NBA record.

Golden State held a 51-38 lead over the Denver Nuggets after the first 12 minutes at the Pepsi Center.

The 51 points was the most ever scored by a team in the first quarter of an NBA game in the shot-clock era.

The Warriors connected on 10 of their 14 three-pointers in the period, which was also a franchise record for a single quarter.

Golden State star Kevin Durant tallied 17 points and knocked down all seven of his field-goal attempts in the period. Klay Thompson chipped in 13 points while Stephen Curry drained four three-pointers.

The Warriors entered the game with a 29-14 record while the Nuggets came in at 29-13.

