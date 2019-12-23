English
Get Instant News Updates
Enable
x
Notification Settings X
Time Settings
Done
Clear Notification X
Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
Yes No
Settings X

Wizards' Thomas hit with two-game ban for confronting fan

By Sacha Pisani
Isaiah Thomas

New York, December 23: The NBA has suspended Washington Wizards guard Isaiah Thomas for two games without pay after confronting fans, the league announced on Sunday (December 22).

Thomas was ejected in the fourth quarter of Washington's 125-108 defeat against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday (December 21) for entering the spectator stands.

Wizards veteran Thomas took exception to the antics of fans at Wells Fargo Center, where the incident occurred after the two-time All-Star followed a missed free throw by making his second.

Thomas defends confrontation with fan who wanted free dessert

The 76ers have a promotion for which fans are awarded a frozen dessert if an opposing player in Philadelphia misses two free throws in the second half.

"NBA rules state that any player who deliberately enters the spectator stands during a game will be automatically ejected and subject to a fine and/or suspension," NBA executive vice-president of basketball operations Kiki VanDeWeghe said.

"This bright-line rule is intended to prevent altercations or other hostile interactions between players and fans, for the benefit of both, and is therefore enforced even in circumstances such as these when the encounter between Thomas and fans did not escalate."

In a statement, the NBA also confirmed "the fans involved in this incident have been banned by the 76ers for one year from Wells Fargo Center events and the ticketholders' seats have been revoked" in accordance with the fan code of conduct.

Thomas appeared to take exception to his suspension, tweeting: "Bull****!"

More NBA News

For Quick Alerts
Subscribe Now
Full Time: RMA 0 - 0 ATH
View Sample
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Don't Miss

Story first published: Monday, December 23, 2019, 6:50 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 23, 2019

Latest Videos

+ More
We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Mykhel sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Mykhel website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
Change Settings Continue