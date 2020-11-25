Washington Wizards' John Wall the latest star to invest in NBL

He becomes the fifth past or present NBA player to buy a stake in the team fronted by Los Angeles businessman Romie Chaudhari.

Dante Exum, Zach Randolph, Al Harrington and Josh Childress are all also part of the ownership group.

"I'm so excited to be coming onboard with the Phoenix," Wall said via a statement on the team's website.

"I love the vision that both Romie and [CEO] Tommy [Greer] have shared with me and am really impressed with what they've been able to create over the first season.

"I know there is plenty I can contribute to the growth of the franchise and I'm especially looking forward to getting down to South East Melbourne and meeting the team and the fans when travel restrictions are lifted."

Wall is a former number one draft pick and has had a nine-year career with the Wizards, becoming a five-time NBA all-star and finishing Rookie of the Year runner-up in 2011.

He signed a four-year, $170million contract extension in Washington in July 2017 - the deal starting in 2019-20 - but has not played since December 2018 due to serious heel and Achilles injuries.

The news of Wall's investment continues a familiar trend of NBA stars investing in the NBL, with Kevin Martin among a consortium who own the Brisbane Bullets.

Andrew Bogut has a 10 per cent ownership in the Sydney Kings, while Victor Oladipo last week confirmed the purchase of a minority stake in the New Zealand Breakers.