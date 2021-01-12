Wizards' Westbrook to miss at least a week due to quad injury

Westbrook will be re-evaluated at the end of the week after suffering repeated contact to the area since the start of the NBA season, the Wizards announced on Monday (January 11).

It is a blow for the Wizards, who have slumped to 2-8 amid high expectations following Westbrook's arrival from the Houston Rockets.

Former MVP Westbrook is averaging 19.3 points, 11.3 assists and 9.7 rebounds per game in seven appearances for the Wizards this season.

Injury update: Russell Westbrook is expected to miss the next week of play with a left quadriceps injury, suffered due to repeated contact to the area since the beginning of the season. He will be re-evaluated at the end of the week. pic.twitter.com/VM8E1GJ3Dm — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) January 11, 2021

Westbrook has already made some history since swapping the Rockets for the Wizards in a blockbuster trade.

The nine-time All-Star joined Hall of Famer Oscar Robertson as the only players in NBA history to open a season with four triple-doubles in their first four games.